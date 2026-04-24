What 'Credit Utilization' Really Means -- and the Number You Should Never Cross

If your credit score dropped and you can't figure out why, credit utilization might be the culprit.

Here's the short version why: credit utilization is the percentage of your available credit limit that you're currently using. It makes up roughly 30% of your FICO® Score, which makes it one of the biggest levers you have.

Most people don't realize how fast it can move the needle -- in both directions.

What your utilization looks like in dollars

To work out your credit utilization, divide your balance by your credit limit, then multiply by 100.

For example, if you have a $10,000 limit and your balance averages $3,000, your utilization is 30%.

Here's what that looks like across a few spending levels on a $10,000 limit: