What 'Credit Utilization' Really Means -- and the Number You Should Never Cross
If your credit score dropped and you can't figure out why, credit utilization might be the culprit.
Here's the short version why: credit utilization is the percentage of your available credit limit that you're currently using. It makes up roughly 30% of your FICO® Score, which makes it one of the biggest levers you have.
Most people don't realize how fast it can move the needle -- in both directions.
What your utilization looks like in dollars
To work out your credit utilization, divide your balance by your credit limit, then multiply by 100.
For example, if you have a $10,000 limit and your balance averages $3,000, your utilization is 30%.
Here's what that looks like across a few spending levels on a $10,000 limit:
|Credit Limit
|Average Balance
|Utilization Ratio
|$10,000
|$1,000
|10%
|$10,000
|$3,000
|30%
|$10,000
|$5,000
|50%
|$10,000
|$8,000
|80%
Most experts recommend staying under 30% credit utilization to keep your credit score healthy.
Personally, I aim to keep mine under 10% to stay well under the recommended line -- and it's more achievable than it sounds once you know the right moves.
Three ways to keep your utilization low
You don't have to spend less to lower your credit utilization. These three moves can help lower your ratio without changing your lifestyle much.
1. Pay your bill more often
Instead of making one payment each month, try making weekly credit card payments. You still pay the same amount of money (e.g. instead of a single $2,000 payment each month, you make 4 x $500 payments, weekly).
This way, your reported average balance stays low throughout the month instead of peaking right before your statement closes. This is the easiest win most people never try.
2. Call your issuer and ask for a limit increase
If you've had your account open for a while and a good payment history, your issuer will likely grant a credit limit increase.
This immediately lowers your credit utilization ratio without changing any spending. One phone call can do it.
3. Open a new credit card
Adding a new credit line can increase your total available credit, which pulls your overall utilization down -- as long as you're not adding new balances to match.
If you're going to open something new anyway, it makes sense to make it a card that actually earns rewards on your everyday spending. See the top picks for best rewards credit cards of 2026.
The bottom line
The goal is to always keep your utilization below that 30% line -- ideally under 10% if you want a top-tier score.
And it's not too hard to adjust your numbers. Try paying your bill more often, asking for an increased credit limit, or applying for a new credit line with a new card.
If you're carrying a balance that's driving your utilization up, a balance transfer card can buy you time to pay it down without interest eating into every payment.
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