What Does It Take to Get the Best Credit Cards?

Even with a credit score over 800, I've still been denied for some credit cards.

Most people think once your score hits "excellent," you're golden. But that's only part of the approval puzzle. Lenders look at way more than your score. And sometimes the best cards out there aren't even available to most applicants, no matter how responsible you are with money.

Here's what it really takes to qualify for the best credit cards.

1. You'll want a good-to-excellent credit score to start

Most top-rated rewards cards require a FICO® Score in the "good" to "excellent" range. That usually means at least 670.

According to Motley Fool Money research, the average FICO® Score in the U.S. is currently 715. And about 66% of people have scores above 700.

But remember: scores are just one factor. Even with a perfect 850, you can still get declined if other pieces of your financial profile raise red flags.

2. Stable income matters

Card issuers want to know you can afford your credit limit -- and pay back whatever you charge to the card.

Almost all credit card applications ask about your income. And it's OK to include your total income -- which includes your full-time job, side hustles, freelance work, and even spousal income (if you're over 21 and have access to it).

There's no hard minimum, but more income typically means more available credit and a higher chance of approval.

See the best cards for rewards, travel, and cash back in 2026.

3. No huge debt obligations

Even if you bring in a massive income, credit card issuers want to know you're not stretched too thin. That's where your debt-to-income ratio comes into play.

If a big chunk of your paycheck is already going toward mortgage payments, car loans, student loans, or other debts, lenders may worry you won't be able to handle more credit.

A good rule of thumb is to keep your debt-to-income ratio under ~35%. For example, if your income is $100,000 per year, you'll want all your debt payments to be less than $35,000 a year (~$3,000 per month) A lower DTI shows you've got breathing room -- and that's a green flag when applying for premium cards.

4. No crazy recent activity

Even with a squeaky clean credit score, too many recent applications can tank your chances of getting a new card.

Issuers track how often you apply for new credit. So if it looks like you're hopping from card to card, that's a red flag.

One unofficial rule you'll hear about is the 5/24 rule, specifically referring to Chase cards. It basically means if you've opened five or more new credit cards in the past 24 months, you'll probably be denied for any more. Other issuers have similar filters.

5. You need to be super-rich or famous for some cards

There's a tier of luxury cards out there that are invite-only. Think: the Centurion® Card from American Express (aka "The Black Card"), the J.P. Morgan Reserve Card (formerly the Palladium), or the Dubai First Royale Card with a literal diamond in the center. 😳

These are reserved for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, or private banking clients with a super-high net worth (like over $10M in assets). Some require hundreds of thousands in annual spend, just to be extended an invitation.

The "best" card really depends on your goals

What are the "best" credit cards to have anyway?

You might find an average no-annual-fee card pays you more cash back than an expensive card with fancy features you never use.

The best credit card for you depends on your lifestyle and how you spend.

Even if you've been denied before (like me), it doesn't mean you're out of options. Just keep improving your credit, avoid rapid-fire applications, and apply strategically.

Compare this year's top credit card offers and see which ones match your goals.