What Each Generation Wants to Fix About Their Money in 2026

I was chatting with a friend the other day, and his top money goal for 2026 is maxing out his retirement accounts. Another friend of mine is dead set on saving for her first home. Honestly, it's always fun hearing what people are working toward financially -- because everyone's version of "getting ahead" looks different.

A recent Motley Fool Money survey asked Americans what they hope to improve about their finances in 2026, and the answers vary widely by generation. But across the board, people are making big money moves this year.

2026 money resolutions by generation

Here's what the MFM Financial Resolutions for 2026 research revealed about each generation's financial focus:

Gen Z is saving for large financial milestones (23%), and investing early (11%).

is saving for large financial milestones (23%), and investing early (11%). Millennials are tackling debt first (26%) and saving up for major purchases (10%).

are tackling debt first (26%) and saving up for major purchases (10%). Gen X is all about catching up on retirement savings (14%) while also chipping away at debt (28%).

is all about catching up on retirement savings (14%) while also chipping away at debt (28%). Baby boomers are mostly focused on retirement (18%) and eliminating debt (24%).

Among those saving for a major milestone, vacations and getaways were the most common target in 2026. That's followed by goals like vehicle upgrades, home improvements, and house down payments.

But before many people can work toward those milestones, there's a different priority taking up space: debt.

The debt elephant in the room

Debt repayment was the top money goal across all age groups. Specifically high-interest credit card debt.

It's no surprise why. With average APRs above 20%, even small balances can snowball quickly.

If credit card debt is your biggest hurdle in 2026, one of the smartest tools available might be a balance transfer credit card. These cards let you move existing balances to a new card with a 0% intro APR (some offer up to 21 months of no interest), so you can pay off the principal without piling on more interest.

I've seen these strategies work firsthand. One of my friends I coached a few years back saved over $8,000 in interest by transferring balances to a 0% intro APR card. Not kidding.

How to actually hit your money goals in 2026

I've seen it happen too many times -- people set big financial goals in January… but never build a real plan to follow through.

Don't let that be you.

If you're serious about making 2026 a turning point, I want to help you lock in those wins. Here are a few tools that can get your momentum going:

Open a high-yield savings account. It's the easiest way to earn more interest on your cash while you're saving up for a big money goal. No fees, no risk -- just better rewards for saving smart. Check out these top savings accounts that pay the most interest.

It's the easiest way to earn more interest on your cash while you're saving up for a big money goal. No fees, no risk -- just better rewards for saving smart. that pay the most interest. Consider a 0% APR balance transfer card. These can knock out credit card debt faster and cheaper. Just make sure you've got a plan in place.

These can knock out credit card debt faster and cheaper. Just make sure you've got a plan in place. Automate retirement contributions. A little bit every month adds up, and setting it on autopilot helps you stay consistent without thinking about it.

A little bit every month adds up, and setting it on autopilot helps you stay consistent without thinking about it. Use a travel rewards card strategically. If travel is your goal, let your everyday spending rack up rewards that'll cover flights, hotels, or more.

Let's be real -- life happens, and you might not hit every new year's resolution. But having a plan, adjusting when needed, and sticking with it for as long as you can will always beat doing nothing.

