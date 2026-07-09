What Happens if You Don't Pay Off a Balance Transfer Before the Intro Period Ends?

If you don't pay off your balance transfer before the intro APR period ends, your card starts charging interest on whatever balance is left at the card's regular ongoing rate. That means if you're not careful, you can end up back where you started -- in serious debt.

The easiest way to avoid this: The right balance transfer card, usually the one with the longest intro period -- and a little discipline. Here's what to know, plus the card I recommend to get the job done.

When your intro period ends, your remaining balance starts accruing interest

Once the intro period ends, your issuer applies the card's standard "variable" APR to whatever you still owe. That rate typically falls somewhere in the high teens to high 20s, depending on the card and your credit profile. For most balance transfer cards, this only applies going forward -- meaning, to whatever debt you have left over once your 0% window ends.

Example: Let's say your intro period ends and you still have a $5,000 balance left over. That balance might get charged at, say, 21% APR -- adding roughly $88 in interest in your first month alone. That number climbs every month the balance sits there, and it gets worse fast if a missed payment triggers a penalty APR on top of it.

In short: That 0% intro APR period was buying you real, calculable savings. Once it ends, the math on the interest can get ugly fast.

A long intro window gives you room to actually pay it off

Want to pay off as much of your balance as possible? I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply after, depending on creditworthiness.

That's more or less the longest intro APR window on the market, and it applies to both upcoming expenses and existing debt.

Transfers have to be made within 120 days of opening the account to qualify, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.

A 21-month intro period turns a $5,000 balance (plus $250 balance transfer fee) into payments of about $250 a month, with no interest along the way. That's a much easier target to hit than the 12 or 15 months many cards offer. And each dollar you pay off is a dollar you don't have to worry about accruing interest on in the future.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also comes with $600 of cellphone protection, which is pretty rare for a balance transfer card. It earns no rewards and has no other notable perks, but it's the perfect choice if you're laser-focused on getting rid of debt.