What Happens if You Don't Pay Off a Balance Transfer Before the Intro Period Ends?
If you don't pay off your balance transfer before the intro APR period ends, your card starts charging interest on whatever balance is left at the card's regular ongoing rate. That means if you're not careful, you can end up back where you started -- in serious debt.
The easiest way to avoid this: The right balance transfer card, usually the one with the longest intro period -- and a little discipline. Here's what to know, plus the card I recommend to get the job done.
When your intro period ends, your remaining balance starts accruing interest
Once the intro period ends, your issuer applies the card's standard "variable" APR to whatever you still owe. That rate typically falls somewhere in the high teens to high 20s, depending on the card and your credit profile. For most balance transfer cards, this only applies going forward -- meaning, to whatever debt you have left over once your 0% window ends.
Example: Let's say your intro period ends and you still have a $5,000 balance left over. That balance might get charged at, say, 21% APR -- adding roughly $88 in interest in your first month alone. That number climbs every month the balance sits there, and it gets worse fast if a missed payment triggers a penalty APR on top of it.
In short: That 0% intro APR period was buying you real, calculable savings. Once it ends, the math on the interest can get ugly fast.
A long intro window gives you room to actually pay it off
Want to pay off as much of your balance as possible? I recommend the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), with 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply after, depending on creditworthiness.
That's more or less the longest intro APR window on the market, and it applies to both upcoming expenses and existing debt.
Transfers have to be made within 120 days of opening the account to qualify, and there's a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5.
A 21-month intro period turns a $5,000 balance (plus $250 balance transfer fee) into payments of about $250 a month, with no interest along the way. That's a much easier target to hit than the 12 or 15 months many cards offer. And each dollar you pay off is a dollar you don't have to worry about accruing interest on in the future.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also comes with $600 of cellphone protection, which is pretty rare for a balance transfer card. It earns no rewards and has no other notable perks, but it's the perfect choice if you're laser-focused on getting rid of debt.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
What to do if you won't pay off your balance in time
Call your card issuer before the intro period ends, not after. Some issuers will work out a temporary payment plan, and in some cases you can apply for a second balance transfer card to move the remaining balance again before the higher rate kicks in.
Either move costs you something, though -- a hard credit inquiry, another transfer fee, or a bigger monthly payment. But the option you choose before the deadline will probably hurt less than paying interest down the line.
Want to weigh all your options? Compare the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card to our favorite intro APR cards available right now and see how they stack up.
FAQs
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No, not with most standard 0% intro APR balance transfer cards. Interest starts accruing on your remaining balance only from the day the intro period ends, not back to the transfer date.
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A missed payment can end your 0% intro APR early and trigger the card's penalty APR. It can also come with a late fee and credit score damage.
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Intro APR periods are typically fixed, and issuers don't extend them. Your realistic options are paying down as much as possible, negotiating a hardship plan, or transferring the remaining balance to a new card.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.