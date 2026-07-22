What Happens if You Miss One Payment on a Balance Transfer Card?

Miss one payment on a balance transfer card and you could lose the 0% intro APR overnight. That could throw your whole payoff plan out of whack, since your balance starts collecting interest at the regular rate (or worse, a penalty rate) -- often in the 20% to 30% APR range.

Some cards are more forgiving than others, so it's important to read the terms of each card.

Missing one payment usually ends your 0% intro APR

Most balance transfer cards end your 0% intro APR the moment you miss a payment. The balance you moved over stops being free and starts collecting interest right away. Many cards also tack on a penalty APR, which can climb close to 30%.

Here's how painful this could be in real dollars. Say you moved $5,000 to a 0% intro APR card and still owe $4,000. If your intro rate disappears and a normal rate kicks in, that balance can cost close to $840 in interest over a year. The average credit card interest rate in 2026 sits around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research.

That's a steep price for one missed due date. If you're weighing your options, compare the best balance transfer cards and read the late-payment terms before you apply.

The Citi Simplicity® Card charges no late fees or penalty APR

The Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, is one of the most forgiving balance transfer cards. It charges no late fees and no penalty APR, no matter what.

Accidentally missing a payment means your intro APR offer isn't ripped away instantly. That makes it a rare safety net among balance transfer cards.