What Happens if You Miss One Payment on a Balance Transfer Card?
Miss one payment on a balance transfer card and you could lose the 0% intro APR overnight. That could throw your whole payoff plan out of whack, since your balance starts collecting interest at the regular rate (or worse, a penalty rate) -- often in the 20% to 30% APR range.
Some cards are more forgiving than others, so it's important to read the terms of each card.
Missing one payment usually ends your 0% intro APR
Most balance transfer cards end your 0% intro APR the moment you miss a payment. The balance you moved over stops being free and starts collecting interest right away. Many cards also tack on a penalty APR, which can climb close to 30%.
Here's how painful this could be in real dollars. Say you moved $5,000 to a 0% intro APR card and still owe $4,000. If your intro rate disappears and a normal rate kicks in, that balance can cost close to $840 in interest over a year. The average credit card interest rate in 2026 sits around 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research.
That's a steep price for one missed due date. If you're weighing your options, compare the best balance transfer cards and read the late-payment terms before you apply.
The Citi Simplicity® Card charges no late fees or penalty APR
The Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, is one of the most forgiving balance transfer cards. It charges no late fees and no penalty APR, no matter what.
Accidentally missing a payment means your intro APR offer isn't ripped away instantly. That makes it a rare safety net among balance transfer cards.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 18 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This is one of our favorite cards for managing debt or upcoming expenses. It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on both balance transfers and purchases, plus a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combination gives you meaningful flexibility to pay down debt or spread out costs without interest. Just note that it doesn’t offer rewards once the intro period ends.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 18 months from date of account opening. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- $0 liability on unauthorized charges.
I still wouldn't treat a missed payment as no big deal. A late payment can hurt your credit if it goes far enough, and I'll get to that below. But the Citi Simplicity® Card takes the penalty side of the equation off the table.
A payment 30 days late damages your credit report
If you catch a late payment quickly, you might just owe a fee or a higher rate. That usually stays off your credit history. Cross the 30-day line, though, and the late payment gets reported. It can then sit on your report for up to seven years.
So even with a no-penalty card like the Citi Simplicity® Card, paying on time still matters. The penalties may be gone, but your credit score is still on the line.
Also, it's always worth calling the issuer and explaining your situation. Don't ignore missed payments -- jump on solving the problem immediately. Sometimes the bank can work with you to avoid fees or other penalties.
Autopay is the easiest way to protect your intro APR
Autopay is the easiest way to make sure you never miss a payment. Set it up the day you open the card, and you'll never have to worry about due dates.
If money is tight, you can set autopay for just the minimum payment. That alone keeps you current and shields your 0% intro APR rate. But if you can swing it, my advice is to aim higher.
The whole point of a balance transfer is to clear debt while interest is paused. Autopay keeps that clock running in your favor. Set it, aim high, and let the 0% do the work.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.