What Happens to Your Balance Transfer Card After the 0% Intro Period Ends?

When the 0% intro APR period ends on your balance transfer card, its regular variable APR starts to apply on whatever balance you still owe.

That's the short answer. But there's some good news buried in it, plus a couple of things worth knowing so you don't get caught off guard.

I've walked a lot of people through this exact moment. Here's what actually changes, and how to stay ahead of it.

Your leftover balance starts collecting interest at the regular APY

Whatever balance is remaining when your 0% intro APR period ends begins to rack up interest at the standard APY.

Right now, the average card charges APR is 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. But depending on your creditworthiness and issuer, it could be much higher.

Apart from the interest, nothing else changes. The card stays open, your credit limit stays the same, and you can keep using it like normal.

Starting another 0% intro APR on another card

If you have good credit, you might qualify for a second balance transfer card. There's no limit to transferring balances, so you could potentially start a whole new 0% intro APR window.

The catch here is you'll need good credit to qualify. Most issuers look for a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Your income, current debt, and past history will all factor into the approval decision too.

Another thing is you'll need to apply to a different issuer than your current card. You can't transfer a balance between two cards at the same bank.

A longer 0% intro APR window gives you more time to pay it off

Picking the longest 0% intro APR period gives you the most breathing room. And two cards stand out right now if you're getting a new balance transfer card.

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that the APR will be 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.

It earned our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026. It also carries a low intro transfer fee, so more of your money lands on the debt.

Who it's best for: Anyone laser-focused on wiping out an existing balance as cheaply as possible.