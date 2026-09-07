What Happens to Your Balance Transfer Card After the 0% Intro Period Ends?
When the 0% intro APR period ends on your balance transfer card, its regular variable APR starts to apply on whatever balance you still owe.
That's the short answer. But there's some good news buried in it, plus a couple of things worth knowing so you don't get caught off guard.
I've walked a lot of people through this exact moment. Here's what actually changes, and how to stay ahead of it.
Your leftover balance starts collecting interest at the regular APY
Whatever balance is remaining when your 0% intro APR period ends begins to rack up interest at the standard APY.
Right now, the average card charges APR is 21%, according to Motley Fool Money research. But depending on your creditworthiness and issuer, it could be much higher.
Apart from the interest, nothing else changes. The card stays open, your credit limit stays the same, and you can keep using it like normal.
Starting another 0% intro APR on another card
If you have good credit, you might qualify for a second balance transfer card. There's no limit to transferring balances, so you could potentially start a whole new 0% intro APR window.
The catch here is you'll need good credit to qualify. Most issuers look for a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Your income, current debt, and past history will all factor into the approval decision too.
Another thing is you'll need to apply to a different issuer than your current card. You can't transfer a balance between two cards at the same bank.
A longer 0% intro APR window gives you more time to pay it off
Picking the longest 0% intro APR period gives you the most breathing room. And two cards stand out right now if you're getting a new balance transfer card.
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card offers 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that the APR will be 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable), based on your creditworthiness.
It earned our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026. It also carries a low intro transfer fee, so more of your money lands on the debt.
Who it's best for: Anyone laser-focused on wiping out an existing balance as cheaply as possible.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
Another great option is the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees), which won our award for the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
It gives you 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies thereafter. That longer purchase window makes it a strong pick if you've got some planned spending on top of a balance to clear.
Who it's best for: Anyone who wants breathing room on old debt and new purchases at the same time.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
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= Best
= Excellent
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
A longer window also means a lower monthly payment to finish before interest kicks in. If you want to weigh a few more, take a look at the best balance transfer cards available today.
You won't owe back interest on the debt you already paid off
One last note: Balance transfer cards don't charge retroactive interest, so there's no surprise bill if you still have a balance when the 0% intro APR period ends.
That's great news, because some store credit cards work the opposite way and charge what's called deferred interest -- if you miss the deadline they charge you interest going all the way back to day one.
Regular balance transfer cards don't pull that trick. You only need to worry about the remaining balance going forward.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.