What Happens to Your Balance Transfer When the Intro Period Expires?

A balance transfer card can be a fantastic tool for paying off debt -- but only if you understand what you're working with.

Balance transfer cards offer 0% intro APR for a limited time. And for that limited window of time, they can feel like a savings cheat code: You won't have to pay any interest on your transferred balance, so every dollar you pay goes straight toward the principal.

What happens once that intro period runs out, though? Here's what to know, plus a card worth considering if you want to start saving.

Once your intro period ends, the "regular" APR kicks in

The moment your promotional period expires, any remaining balance starts accruing interest at the card's standard variable APR. Depending on your creditworthiness, that number can land anywhere from the high teens to almost 30%.

That's usually pretty similar to the rate you transferred away from in the first place.

That type of interest can add up fast. Say you transferred $10,000 and still owe $2,000 when the intro period ends. That $2,000 will start accruing interest, just like it would on a "normal" credit card. Those savings you earned during the promo period can disappear fast.

A few more things worth knowing:

Interest applies to your remaining balance immediately. Generally, there's no grace period when the intro APR expires. The rate kicks in on whatever you still owe.

Generally, there's no grace period when the intro APR expires. The rate kicks in on whatever you still owe. New purchases may be affected too. If you've been putting new spending on the card, that balance may already be accruing interest -- or it will be once the promo period ends, depending on how the card handles purchases separately from transferred balances.

If you've been putting new spending on the card, that balance may already be accruing interest -- or it will be once the promo period ends, depending on how the card handles purchases separately from transferred balances. A late payment can end the promo period early. Some issuers will revoke your 0% rate if you miss a payment during the intro window -- another reason to set up autopay from day one.

How to stay ahead of it

A bit of simple math -- plus a lot of discipline – can help you make sure you're staying on top of payments.

To get started, simply divide your transferred balance by the number of months in your intro period. That number is now your monthly payment target. For example, you transferred $12,000 to a card with a 12-month promo period, that's $1,000 a month. That number might not be easy to hit each month, but it's a lot better than paying hundreds or thousands in interest.

Later, if you're approaching the end of your intro period and still have a balance, you have a few options. You can make a lump-sum payment if you can afford it and you really want to avoid interest. You can also eat the interest and continue paying off your balance as you can.

Or, you can look into transferring the remaining balance to another card. Just keep in mind that you'll have to pay another balance transfer fee to do so.

If you're weighing your options, our list of the best balance transfer credit cards is a good place to start. Click here to read more and find the one for you today.

Citi Simplicity® Card: A great beginner-friendly option

Not all balance transfer cards are created equal. That's true in the case of intro period length, plus how forgiving a card is when you miss a payment. If you're worried about that, the Citi Simplicity® Card, from our partner, is worth a look.

It offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on Purchases and 18 months on Balance Transfers. After that, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on creditworthiness. Transfers must be completed within the first four months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

But here's what sets the Citi Simplicity® Card apart from the competition: