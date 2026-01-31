What Happens When You Hit an 850 Credit Score? Here's the Truth

An 850 credit score is the highest you can get on the FICO scale. It's credit perfection, and only 1.76% of Americans achieve it, according to Experian.

But is there any difference between a credit score of 850 and, say, 800?

Not really. However, it's still worth it to aim as high as possible. Here's why.

How high should your credit score really be?

FICO® Scores are separated into five different bands:

Poor: 300 to 579

300 to 579 Fair: 580 to 669

580 to 669 Good: 670 to 739

670 to 739 Very good: 740 to 799

740 to 799 Exceptional: 800 to 850

Once you reach "very good," you unlock most of the perks of a high credit score, like:

The lowest available rates on loans

The best credit cards

Higher credit limits

Lower car insurance premiums (in states where credit-based pricing is allowed)

A high credit score doesn't guarantee all these benefits, but it gives you a much better shot.

Jumping from "very good" to "exceptional" won't make a big difference. However, it might give you an edge when you apply for certain cards or loans.

"Exceptional" vs. perfect

Here's the truth: There's pretty much no difference between 800, 850, or anything in between.

From a lender's point of view, they all mean the same thing: You can be trusted to repay your debts. You're responsible and low-risk -- so you get the best offers.

Want to see what kinds of rewards an "exceptional" credit score can get you? Check out our list of the best credit cards of 2026.

The one real benefit of an 850 credit score

An 850 credit score does have one advantage: It gives you a buffer.

Credit scores can change at any time, for a wide variety of reasons. A hard credit check might cost you a few points in the short term. So might a high credit card balance at the end of the month.

If your credit score is perfect, then it can take a hit and still stay in the "exceptional" range.

Should you chase an 850 credit score?

People with perfect credit scores typically have:

No missed payments, ever

A long credit history

Multiple active accounts

Very low credit card balances

Few recent credit checks

Still, checking all of those boxes doesn't guarantee a perfect credit score. Plenty of savvy, responsible people never reach 850.

The bottom line is that you shouldn't obsess over reaching a perfect credit score -- but you should do all the things that make a perfect credit score possible.

The fastest ways to raise your credit score

If your score could use some work, these moves tend to help the most.

Pay every bill on time

Your payment history is the biggest factor in your credit score. One late payment can set you back for years. Use autopay if there's a chance you'll forget a payment.

Pay down credit card balances

Your credit use makes up 30% of your credit score. Ideally, your balances stay below 10% of your credit limit.

Check your credit reports for errors

Review your reports from all three credit bureaus and dispute anything that looks wrong, like an outstanding debt that you actually paid off a long time ago.

Become an authorized user

If someone who pays all their bills on time adds you to their card, then their payment history can lift your score.

Do what's best for your finances

It doesn't take any tricks or hacks to achieve an "exceptional" credit score, and there's no reason to go out of your way to reach 850.

Just keep your debt to a minimum and pay your bills on time. If your credit score isn't high already, you'll get there eventually -- and you'll enjoy all the perks that come with it.