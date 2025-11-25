What Happens When You Hit an 850 Credit Score? Here's the Truth

If you just hit an 850 credit score, you might feel like popping some bottles -- and you should. A perfect score is a major financial achievement, proof that you're financially responsible and capable of handling big lines of credit.

Unfortunately, though, when it comes to tangible benefits, an 850 doesn't get you much.

That doesn't mean you should stop aiming for perfection, though. Here's the truth about what an 850 credit score does and doesn't get you in 2025.

You get all the perks of an "excellent" credit score

Put simply, having a perfect credit score mostly just means you get all the perks of an "excellent" credit score -- that's a score of 800 or higher. That means you'll get:

The best card and loan offers: You're probably qualified for almost any credit card out there, plus the lowest interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, and more.

You're probably qualified for almost any credit card out there, plus the lowest interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, and more. Higher credit limits: An excellent credit score makes you a super low risk to credit issuers, so they're likely to offer higher credit limits.

An excellent credit score makes you a super low risk to credit issuers, so they're likely to offer higher credit limits. More leverage: With excellent credit, you might even be able to negotiate better loan terms, a lower APR, waived fees, and more.

Does a perfect credit score really matter?

The unfortunate truth: Not really.

Yes, an 850 credit score looks great on paper, and it gives you a bit more breathing room if your score were to drop. But practically speaking, there's not a ton of difference between 850 or an 820 -- or an 800.

Even a "very good" credit score of 740 or higher will usually qualify you for great credit card and loan offers.

There's also the fact that your credit score naturally fluctuates as your card balances change, or when you get a hard inquiry on your credit report. That means a permanent 850 isn't even realistic for most.

Boost your score today with a few simple habits

Credit perfection isn't a must -- but a higher credit score never hurts. And a few simple money habits can easily get you to the "very good" or "excellent" range:

Pay on time every month . This is the biggest factor in your score.

. This is the biggest factor in your score. Keep your credit utilization low. Use less than 10% of your credit limit.

Use less than 10% of your credit limit. Limit new credit applications. Too many hard inquiries can hurt your score.

Too many hard inquiries can hurt your score. Keep your old accounts open. A longer credit history helps boost your average account age.

A longer credit history helps boost your average account age. Regularly check your credit reports. Spot and fix errors that could hurt your score.

