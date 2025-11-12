What Happens When You Reach an 850 Credit Score? It's Not What You Think

Congratulations: You just earned a perfect 850 credit score. That's a major financial achievement, and definitely cause for celebration.

But in terms of actual, tangible benefits, a perfect credit score doesn't get you much.

The truth is that any credit score of around 800 or higher, deemed "excellent," is typically enough to get the best credit cards, loan rates, and more. Going above that might be cool -- and padding out your score never hurts -- but it probably won't help your finances much.

Here's what to know about what a perfect credit score does (and doesn't) get you.

Benefits of an excellent credit score

For the most part, having a perfect credit score just means you get all the perks of having an "excellent" credit score. Those include:

Higher credit limits: Credit card issuers offer higher limits to borrowers with excellent credit. That helps you make big purchases and keep your credit utilization ratio low.

Top loan offers: You're likely to qualify for the lowest interest rates on mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, and more.

More negotiating leverage: With excellent credit, lenders want your business. That means you might be able to negotiate better terms, like lower APRs or waived fees.

Does a perfect credit score really matter?

In short: Not really.

Sure, a perfect 850 looks great on paper. But as mentioned, there's not much of a practical difference between an 850 and, say, an 810 when it comes to getting approved for things like loans and credit cards. Even hitting the "very good" tier (740+) will generally qualify you for most credit cards and top loan offers.

There's also the fact that your score will naturally fluctuate as card balances change and you get hard inquiries on your credit report.

The takeaways: Don't obsess over perfection. Focus on what matters, like paying off debts on time and in full, and the rest will take care of itself.

Here's how to land a top-tier credit score

An 850 credit score isn't a requirement. But a few smart financial habits can easily help you get to the "very good" or "excellent" range:

Pay on time every month . This is the biggest factor in your score.

. This is the biggest factor in your score. Keep your balance low. Ideally, use less than 10% of your credit limit.

Ideally, use less than 10% of your credit limit. Limit new credit applications. Too many hard inquiries can ding your score.

Too many hard inquiries can ding your score. Keep old accounts open. A longer credit history helps boost your average account age.

A longer credit history helps boost your average account age. Check your credit reports. Spot and fix errors that could hurt your score.

