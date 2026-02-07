What Most People Get Wrong About 0% Intro APR Credit Cards

I've coached a lot of people through credit card debt payoff. And I've seen the same pattern again and again: someone gets excited about a 0% intro APR offer, transfers their balance… and then a year or so later, they're in the same (or worse) financial position.

It's not because balance transfer cards don't work. It's because they're easy to misuse.

If you're considering a 0% intro APR card, here are three mistakes most people make, and how you can avoid them.

1. They think all 0% intro APR offers are the same

Every 0% intro APR card is built a little differently.

Some cards offer a 0% intro APR on purchases only. Others apply it to balance transfers. A few do both.

The length of the intro APR period can vary, too. Anywhere from 12 months to as long as 24 months on some of today's top cards.

Not only that, some cards charge higher fees than others (a 3% to 5% balance transfer fee is typical) and have shorter windows to initiate the transfer.

Picking the right card that aligns with your goals is really important.

Want to skip the research? Compare the best 0% APR balance transfer cards for 2026 here.

2. They don't come in with a clear plan

Too many people treat the 0% window like a vacation from payments.

They transfer a $5,000 balance, then make small minimum payments (like 1% of the balance, or $50 per month) and plan to "get serious later." By the time that 0% APR period ends, there's a massive balance still sitting there. And now, it's growing again at 20% interest.

To avoid that cycle, go in with a simple, clear payoff plan. Divide your transferred balance by the number of interest-free months, and automate payments.

Here are a few examples: