What the Chase 5/24 Rule Means and How It Affects Your Next Card Application
My wife and I have opened more than 23 credit cards in the past seven years. And if you think that's crazy, we would have actually opened even more if not for this unofficial Chase 5/24 rule.
Although it's dubbed the Chase 5/24 rule, Chase isn't the only issuer that quietly limits how many new cards you open. Chase will almost always deny you if you've opened five or more cards from any bank in the past 24 months. Here's what it means and why it matters for your next application.
What the Chase 5/24 rule is
The Chase 5/24 rule blocks you from most new Chase cards if you've opened five or more credit cards in the past 24 months.
Closed cards still count if you opened them inside that 24-month window. Store cards and co-branded credit cards count too.
Chase never publishes this rule, but it applies it pretty consistently. And other issuers have similar restrictions -- all with the goal of making sure users are applying for credit responsibly.
Five cards is a lot to apply for inside a two-year window. My wife and I open so many because we like chasing top welcome offers and trying new rewards systems. But we are very careful to never open too many and risk getting denied or hurting our credit.
How a new card application affects your credit score
A new card application triggers a hard inquiry, which usually drops your credit score by a few points. That dip is small and temporary, and most scores bounce back within a few months of on-time payments.
Opening a new card also lowers the average age of all your credit accounts, which is another minor and short-lived ding.
What you do after approval matters far more than one inquiry. Paying your full balance every month and keeping your balances low drives your score up over time. My score sits around 830 right now, even though my wife and I open new cards almost every year.
One application won't derail good habits. Several in a short window is what hurts.
The best Chase cards to open before you hit 5/24
The two Chase cards I'd point most people to are the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). They cover the two jobs most wallets need: travel rewards and everyday cash back. Both earn the same Ultimate Rewards points, so you can pool them if you hold both.
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the travel card I carried for years before I switched cards. It earns bonus rewards on travel and dining, opens up valuable transfer partners, and charges a modest $95 annual fee.
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Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months — worth up to $1,500 on Chase Travel℠ with Points Boost. Hurry — this offer ends at 9 AM EST on 7/30/2026!Points Boost points are worth up to 1.5x on top-booked hotels and flights with select airlines.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.24% - 27.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and 3x online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points
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This card just got meaningfully better. Welcome bonus aside, the new Chase Sapphire Preferred earns 3x on Airbnb and vacation rentals, 3x at gas stations (including Costco) & EV Charging. It also now includes a $100 hotel credit plus up to a $120 TSA PreCheck credit — turning the $95 annual fee into a card that pays for itself before you book a single flight. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is the most practical travel card at this price point.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Gas rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
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- Earn 100,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 3x on vacation homes, 3x on gas & EV charging, 3x on top streaming services and online groceries (excluding Walmart, Target, and wholesale clubs), 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $100 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Get a year of complimentary Apple TV when activated by December 31, 2026 - a value of $156.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Receive one statement credit of up to $120 every four years as reimbursement for the application fee charged to your card for a Global Entry, TSA Precheck® or NEXUS application.
- Transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs
- Member FDIC
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the no-annual-fee workhorse, earning a strong flat rate on every purchase plus bonus categories. That mix is why it earned our award for the Best Cash Back Credit Card for 2026.
It pairs beautifully with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, since you can turn its cash back into transferable points. Since there's no annual fee, it's one you can keep in your wallet long term. I've held mine for about eight years.
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Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
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Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
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Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How many credit cards should you have?
According to Motley Fool Money research, about half of all Americans carry two or more credit cards. The right number for you is the number you can pay in full every month without stress.
Even though my wife and I have opened so many, we are methodical record keepers and cancel the ones we no longer need or use.
I follow three rules: autopay the full balance on every card, spend only money I already have, and never chase rewards I don't need. Two well-chosen cards cover most spending and keep you far under 5/24 for years.
If you're still deciding, start with one of the best credit cards and add a second once the first feels automatic.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.