What the Chase 5/24 Rule Means and How It Affects Your Next Card Application

My wife and I have opened more than 23 credit cards in the past seven years. And if you think that's crazy, we would have actually opened even more if not for this unofficial Chase 5/24 rule.

Although it's dubbed the Chase 5/24 rule, Chase isn't the only issuer that quietly limits how many new cards you open. Chase will almost always deny you if you've opened five or more cards from any bank in the past 24 months. Here's what it means and why it matters for your next application.

What the Chase 5/24 rule is

The Chase 5/24 rule blocks you from most new Chase cards if you've opened five or more credit cards in the past 24 months.

Closed cards still count if you opened them inside that 24-month window. Store cards and co-branded credit cards count too.

Chase never publishes this rule, but it applies it pretty consistently. And other issuers have similar restrictions -- all with the goal of making sure users are applying for credit responsibly.

Five cards is a lot to apply for inside a two-year window. My wife and I open so many because we like chasing top welcome offers and trying new rewards systems. But we are very careful to never open too many and risk getting denied or hurting our credit.

How a new card application affects your credit score

A new card application triggers a hard inquiry, which usually drops your credit score by a few points. That dip is small and temporary, and most scores bounce back within a few months of on-time payments.

Opening a new card also lowers the average age of all your credit accounts, which is another minor and short-lived ding.

What you do after approval matters far more than one inquiry. Paying your full balance every month and keeping your balances low drives your score up over time. My score sits around 830 right now, even though my wife and I open new cards almost every year.

One application won't derail good habits. Several in a short window is what hurts.

The best Chase cards to open before you hit 5/24

The two Chase cards I'd point most people to are the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) and the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). They cover the two jobs most wallets need: travel rewards and everyday cash back. Both earn the same Ultimate Rewards points, so you can pool them if you hold both.

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the travel card I carried for years before I switched cards. It earns bonus rewards on travel and dining, opens up valuable transfer partners, and charges a modest $95 annual fee.