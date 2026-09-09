What's the Best Business Credit Card for Cash Back in September 2026?

The best business credit card for cash back comes down to one thing: how your business actually spends.

For most owners, a simple flat-rate card wins. A good example is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It earns 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no annual fee.

For others, a card built specifically around two to three heavy spending categories earns more.

My team at Motley Fool Money reviews business cards all year. Here are a couple examples of top cards right now and which businesses they fit.

Simple, unlimited cash back wins for most business owners

If you want the easiest path to cash back, get a flat-rate card with unlimited earning potential.

Flat-rate cards are dead simple. There are no categories to track or reward limits to worry about. You just earn the same rate on every purchase. Easy!

If your business spends $5,000 a month (no matter where) and earns 1.5% back, that's $900 a year back in your pocket. It's the simplest way to earn rewards for spending you're doing anyway.

The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card fits this perfectly, especially if you already bank with Bank of America. Your cash back can drop straight into your business account. And if you keep enough in eligible accounts, that 1.5% flat rate can climb as high as 2.62%.