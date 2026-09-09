What's the Best Business Credit Card for Cash Back in September 2026?
The best business credit card for cash back comes down to one thing: how your business actually spends.
For most owners, a simple flat-rate card wins. A good example is the Bank of America® Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards Mastercard® credit card. It earns 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no annual fee.
For others, a card built specifically around two to three heavy spending categories earns more.
My team at Motley Fool Money reviews business cards all year. Here are a couple examples of top cards right now and which businesses they fit.
Simple, unlimited cash back wins for most business owners
If you want the easiest path to cash back, get a flat-rate card with unlimited earning potential.
Flat-rate cards are dead simple. There are no categories to track or reward limits to worry about. You just earn the same rate on every purchase. Easy!
If your business spends $5,000 a month (no matter where) and earns 1.5% back, that's $900 a year back in your pocket. It's the simplest way to earn rewards for spending you're doing anyway.
The Bank of America Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards card fits this perfectly, especially if you already bank with Bank of America. Your cash back can drop straight into your business account. And if you keep enough in eligible accounts, that 1.5% flat rate can climb as high as 2.62%.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
Purchases: 0%, 7 billing cycles
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases
1.5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0.00
Welcome Offer $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
$500 cash back
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For businesses that want rewards on every dollar, this card keeps it simple. Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back, a $500 welcome bonus, and 0% Intro APR for 7 billing cycles on purchases (then 16.74% - 26.74% (Variable)), with no annual fee. Qualify for Preferred Rewards for Business and you can boost earnings up to 2.62% cash back.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited cash back with no expiration
- No annual fee
- Intro APR
- Foreign transaction fees
- Mediocre incentives
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- $500 Online Cash Rewards Bonus Offer: Get a $500 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $5,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of your account opening.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on purchases, or join Preferred Rewards for Business for no fee, and earn up to an unlimited 2.62% cash back on all purchases if you have a Bank of America® business checking account and qualify for our highest Preferred Rewards for Business tier.
- No annual cap and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Choose how to redeem your cash rewards – as a deposit into your eligible Bank of America® checking or savings account, as a card statement credit or as a check mailed to you.
- 0% Introductory APR on purchases for your first 7 billing cycles. After the intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 16.74% to 26.74% will apply.
- Contactless Cards - the security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This offer may not be available if you leave this page or visit our website. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
For most small business owners, this is the best pick for September 2026.
Category cards can earn 5% for specific spending
For a lot of traditional businesses, the biggest cash back hides in boring bills. The Ink Business Cash® Credit Card (see rates and fees) earns 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year, which is why it earned our Best Business Credit Card award for 2026.
Let's say you spend $2,000 a month on supplies, internet, and phone service. At 5%, that's $1,200 a year back on bills you can't avoid.
There's no annual fee either, so every dollar of that is pure upside.
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Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening. Hurry, this offer ends soon!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year. Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each account anniversary year. Earn 1% cash back on all other card purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
Earn 5% cash back in select business categories
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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If your business spends at office supply stores or on telecom, this card can pay off fast. Earn 5% cash back in those categories (on up to $25,000 yearly), plus 2% on gas and dining (on up to $25,000 yearly). With a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus and no annual fee, it can outpace flat-rate cards when you maximize its 5% rewards.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Office supply store rewards
- Internet, cable, and phone service rewards
- 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Low caps on bonus categories
- No balance transfer offer
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months after account opening
- Earn 5% cash back at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 in combined spend
- Earn 2% cash back on dining and gas each account anniversary year on the first $25,000 spent in combined spend.
- Earn 1% cash back on all other purchases with no limit to the amount you can earn.
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- As a Chase cardmember, you’ll be automatically checked for a credit line increase at least every 6 months.
- Complimentary three-month lnstacart+ membership.
- No Annual Fee
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Member FDIC
- Earn
For a business that runs on supplies and utilities, 5% cash back turns routine spending into real money.
How to pick the right cash back card for your business
I talk to a lot of small business owners, and here's what I tell the new ones: keep it simple.
If your spending isn't predictable yet, a flat-rate card with unlimited rewards and no annual fee is the easy win. You've got enough headaches running a business -- you don't need extra homework from a credit card.
If you're in a niche business with spending that always lands in the same categories, it's worth going further. Find a business card (or even two) that reward those exact categories, and let the higher rate earn more for you.
Restaurants and travel are big earning categories. Even if you're earning points or miles instead of cash back, most issuers let you redeem them for a statement credit. To compare more options side by side, take a look at the best business credit cards and match one to how you already spend.
FAQs
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Yes. You don't need an LLC or a registered company to qualify. Sole proprietors and freelancers can apply using their own name and Social Security number, with side income counting as business revenue.
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It can. Most issuers run a hard inquiry when you apply, which can dip your personal score a few points. After that, many business cards don't report routine activity to your personal credit, though policies vary by issuer.
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Most cards let you take cash back as a statement credit, a deposit into a linked bank account, or a check. Some drop rewards straight into your business checking account, which keeps everything in one place.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.