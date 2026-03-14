What's the Best Card for Amazon Shopping Now? My Pick for March 2026

If you're anything like me, you spend a lot of money with Amazon. And if you're a serious Prime shopper, you've probably wondered once or twice if there's a credit card that can help you save big on all those purchases. Luckily, there is. It's called the Prime Visa (see rates and fees) -- and for my money (literally), it's the best way to save on all kinds of Amazon purchases. Here's what to know about the Prime Visa, plus two other online shopping cards worth looking into today. Save 5% with Amazon, Whole Foods Market, and more This card flies a bit under the radar in the world of cash back cards. But when it comes to earning in a few specific categories, it's tough to beat. The Prime Visa earns: 5% cash rewards at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases

Prime Visa Apply Now for Prime Visa On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Prime Visa On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: N/A Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 18.74% – 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases 1% - 5% back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card Bottom Line If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards Instant Amazon gift card No annual fee Consumer and travel protections No 0% intro APR offer Requires Prime membership

Card Details Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare) Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases No annual credit card fee No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day Member FDIC



Personally, I just use the Prime Visa for Amazon shopping, my Prime membership, and my new Amazon Fresh membership. But given how much I spend at Amazon, that's still a ton of rewards. Let's say that, like me, you spent about $300 a month on Amazon and Amazon Fresh purchases. That's a total of $180 a year in cash back, without factoring in the card's other earning rates. Plus, you can also get maybe the easiest $150 you'll ever earn. With the Prime Visa you'll get a $150 Amazon gift card instantly upon approval, exclusively for Prime members. That's $150 you can use right away, either for your next shopping spree or online grocery run. Want to get started now? Read our full review of the Prime Visa today to apply and earn your $150 gift card upon approval. Two other great options The Prime Visa has a super-high earning rate on Amazon purchases -- but if you want to earn on other online purchases, too, there are a few solid alternatives. 1. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express is one of the more underrated cash back cards out there. For no annual fee (see rates and fees), you'll get: 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases

1% cash back on other purchases The 3% "online retail" rate covers all kinds of purchases: major retailers like Amazon and Walmart.com, plus online pet stores, furniture stores, bookstores, and more. It's a super easy way to save on all kinds of online spending. Plus, this card comes with a welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply. That's a pretty easy way to pocket a couple hundred bucks with your new card.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months APR 19.49%-28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-3% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply. As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards U.S. gas stations cash back Big welcome offer No annual fee (see rates and fees) Foreign transaction fee High spend requirement for welcome offer

Card Details Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. No Annual Fee. Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%. Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal. Terms Apply.



2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) keeps things even simpler. You'll get 2% cash rewards on purchases with a $0 annual fee, and no categories or earning caps to worry about. That means 2% cash rewards on online retailers, including Amazon, plus purchases you make in-person, too. You'll also get an easy $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in your first 3 months from account opening. My recommendation? Apply for both the Prime Visa and the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. That's the setup I'm rocking right now to earn 5% back on Amazon and 2% cash rewards on other purchases -- all for no annual fee.