What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for 2025
Tired of juggling rotating bonus categories or confusing rewards programs? Allow me to help.
For a simpler way to earn credit card rewards, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It earns 2% cash rewards on every purchase, no matter where you shop -- and it does it with no annual fee.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been my go-to for a few years now; whether I'm buying groceries, paying bills or shopping online, I know I'm earning solid rewards. Here are a few other reasons why I'm always recommending the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Easy $200 cash rewards bonus
Right now with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months. That's a pretty low bar to clear.
And again, there's no complicated points system -- just straightforward cash rewards you can use however you like. Personally, I love redeeming my rewards as a deposit into my checking account, kind of like a mini-paycheck just for using my card.
Want to earn an easy $200 cash rewards bonus and 2% cash rewards on all purchases? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today.
0% intro APR offer
Another great perk is the 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. This can be a huge help if you're planning a big expense or want help paying off high-interest debt.
Balance transfers have a fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
Having over a year with no interest gives you some breathing room to pay off your balance.
No annual fee, plus additional perks
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee. It also comes with:
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your phone bill with the card ($25 deductible applies)
- An auto rental collision damage waiver to get reimbursed for covered damage or theft
- A few standard Visa Signature® benefits, like travel and emergency assistance
Wells Fargo's mobile app and website are also super easy to use, making it simple to track your spending.
Apply at no cost today
If you're looking for a straightforward and rewarding credit card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is hard to beat. I've yet to meet someone who can't take advantage of its perks. But if you don't love it, there's no harm done, since it doesn't have an annual fee.
With unlimited 2% cash rewards, a $200 bonus, and 0% intro APR, it remains my favorite cards for earning cash rewards.
Ready to join me? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start earning 2% cash rewards on everything you buy.
Our Research Expert
