What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for 2025

Published on July 22, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us.

Tired of juggling rotating bonus categories or confusing rewards programs? Allow me to help.

For a simpler way to earn credit card rewards, I recommend the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It earns 2% cash rewards on every purchase, no matter where you shop -- and it does it with no annual fee.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has been my go-to for a few years now; whether I'm buying groceries, paying bills or shopping online, I know I'm earning solid rewards. Here are a few other reasons why I'm always recommending the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Ratings Methodology
2025 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
5.00/5
5.00/5
Credit Score:
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Credit Score

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular APR

19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

Rewards

2% cash rewards

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer

$200 cash rewards

  • This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.

    • Unlimited 2% cash rewards
    • Long 0% intro APR offer
    • Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
    • No annual fee
    • Cellphone protections
    • No bonus categories
    • Foreign transaction fees
    • Balance transfer fee
    • Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
    • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
    • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
    • $0 annual fee.
    • No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
    • Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
    • Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.

Easy $200 cash rewards bonus

Right now with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards welcome bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months. That's a pretty low bar to clear.

And again, there's no complicated points system -- just straightforward cash rewards you can use however you like. Personally, I love redeeming my rewards as a deposit into my checking account, kind of like a mini-paycheck just for using my card.

Want to earn an easy $200 cash rewards bonus and 2% cash rewards on all purchases? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today.

0% intro APR offer

Another great perk is the 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases. This can be a huge help if you're planning a big expense or want help paying off high-interest debt.

Balance transfers have a fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.

Having over a year with no interest gives you some breathing room to pay off your balance.

No annual fee, plus additional perks

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card has a $0 annual fee. It also comes with:

  • Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your phone bill with the card ($25 deductible applies)
  • An auto rental collision damage waiver to get reimbursed for covered damage or theft
  • A few standard Visa Signature® benefits, like travel and emergency assistance

Wells Fargo's mobile app and website are also super easy to use, making it simple to track your spending.

Apply at no cost today

If you're looking for a straightforward and rewarding credit card, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is hard to beat. I've yet to meet someone who can't take advantage of its perks. But if you don't love it, there's no harm done, since it doesn't have an annual fee.

With unlimited 2% cash rewards, a $200 bonus, and 0% intro APR, it remains my favorite cards for earning cash rewards.

Ready to join me? Apply for the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card today and start earning 2% cash rewards on everything you buy.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox

Ryan is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money. He’s been covering topics like credit cards and savings since 2022, focusing on helping people who are new to the world of personal finance.