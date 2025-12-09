What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for December 2025

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card wasn't always at the top of my list.

Then it added a first-year 6% cash back earning category you can switch every month, and everything changed.

The rare card that adapts to your life

What makes this card special is simple. You get 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You pick the category you need most.

You can also switch categories every month, which is almost unheard of with cash back cards. Planning a vacation. Renovating a room. Stocking up for the holidays. You can align your rewards with the season instead of the other way around.

Strong value on everyday spending

Beyond the first-year boost, you get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. That quarterly spending cap might be tough to hit, and it's still cash back you would have earned otherwise.

Everything else earns 1%. Simple, predictable, and easy to build into your routine.

The cash back potential doesn't end with year one, either. You'll still earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.

If you're a Preferred Rewards member with Bank of America, the math gets even better. With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.

A welcome offer that's truly attainable

Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. That's one of the lowest spending requirements for a no-annual-fee card with this much earning power.

Pair that with the 6% cash back category, and your first year becomes one of the most valuable in the cash back space.

If this sounds like a fit, you can apply from the tile above.

Helpful breathing room on interest

You also get a 0% intro APR offer for 15 billing cycles on purchases and on balance transfers made in the first 60 days. When the promo period ends, a 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) applies.

It's not the longest intro APR out there, but it's a solid runway if you want to spread out the cost of a big purchase or clean up a balance without paying interest.

Why it's my top cash back pick this month

November is full of shifting spend. Travel plans. Holiday gifts. Grocery runs. Big online purchases. A card that adapts to all of it is the kind of tool most households actually use.

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card meets people where they are. It pays well without gimmicks, gives you control over how you earn, and keeps the cost at zero. For a cash back card, that combination is rare.

If you want a flexible, high-value option heading into the end of the year, this is the one I'd start with. Read our full Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card review and apply here.

