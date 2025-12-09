What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for December 2025

The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card wasn't always at the top of my list.

Then it added a first-year 6% cash back earning category you can switch every month, and everything changed.

The rare card that adapts to your life

What makes this card special is simple. You get 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. Gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You pick the category you need most.

You can also switch categories every month, which is almost unheard of with cash back cards. Planning a vacation. Renovating a room. Stocking up for the holidays. You can align your rewards with the season instead of the other way around.

Strong value on everyday spending

Beyond the first-year boost, you get 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. That quarterly spending cap might be tough to hit, and it's still cash back you would have earned otherwise.

Everything else earns 1%. Simple, predictable, and easy to build into your routine.

The cash back potential doesn't end with year one, either. You'll still earn 3% cash back after the first year from account opening in your choice category.

If you're a Preferred Rewards member with Bank of America, the math gets even better. With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus.