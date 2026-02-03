What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for February 2026
Looking to apply for one credit card this year that can rack up plenty of solid rewards? I've got the perfect place to start looking: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my favorite cash rewards card out there -- has been for a while, actually. That's because it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on purchases, plus a solid welcome bonus that nearly anyone can earn.
Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Get 2% cash rewards on purchases, an intro APR, and more
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's biggest selling point, and my favorite thing about it: Utter simplicity. It comes with:
2% cash rewards on purchases
As mentioned, you'll earn a simple 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That means no earning caps to track, no spending categories to remember, and no hoops to jump through. You can just use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card wherever you go and be sure you're getting a solid return.
Intro APR offer
Looking for more ways to save? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.
You'll want to know that the card has a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5. Still, for a double-whammy of solid rewards and a great APR offer, go with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Earn a quick-and-easy welcome bonus
Now for the cherry on top: The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is also offering one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find on any card. You'll get a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
If you're like most people, you can probably hit that spend requirement in just a few weeks, without changing a thing about how you spend. Once you do, you'll have a sweet bonus cash rewards to use however you like.
Want to start earning your bonus today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to apply now.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.