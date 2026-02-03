What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for February 2026

Looking to apply for one credit card this year that can rack up plenty of solid rewards? I've got the perfect place to start looking: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my favorite cash rewards card out there -- has been for a while, actually. That's because it earns a straightforward 2% cash rewards on purchases, plus a solid welcome bonus that nearly anyone can earn.

Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Get 2% cash rewards on purchases, an intro APR, and more

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's biggest selling point, and my favorite thing about it: Utter simplicity. It comes with:

2% cash rewards on purchases

As mentioned, you'll earn a simple 2% cash rewards rate on purchases. That means no earning caps to track, no spending categories to remember, and no hoops to jump through. You can just use the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card wherever you go and be sure you're getting a solid return.

Intro APR offer

Looking for more ways to save? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card also comes with a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies.

You'll want to know that the card has a balance transfer fee of 3% intro for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5. Still, for a double-whammy of solid rewards and a great APR offer, go with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.