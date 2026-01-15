What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for January 2026
Want a credit card with earning rates that you don't need a PhD to understand? If so, I've got a great rec: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn, plus 2% cash rewards on every purchase, everywhere. It won our pick for the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026 for a reason. It's also been my personal favorite card for a while now -- and I don't see that changing soon.
Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
Earn an easy welcome bonus in your first 3 months
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.
That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card, and you still have a full 3 months to hit it. Most people will be able to do that in just a few weeks of everyday purchases. And once you do, you'll have sweet cash rewards to add to your already growing rewards.
Your cash rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Also, your cash rewards never expire, so you've got all the time in the world to decide how to use them.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Unlock 2% cash rewards on all purchases and more
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is more than just an easy welcome offer, though. You'll also get:
2% cash rewards on all purchases
Yep, as mentioned: A straightforward 2% cash rewards rate on every purchase, everywhere. That means no earning caps to track, no spending categories to remember, and no hoops to jump through. That's one of the highest flat rates you'll find on any card, and you'll get it for no annual fee. Not bad.
Intro APR offer
Looking to pay off high-interest debt? The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card can help with that too. It comes with 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period, a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR will apply.
That's not the longest 0% offer you can find, but if you want to earn solid rewards and cut down on interest at the same time, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is one of your best options.
Ready to start earning (and saving) today? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card to learn more and apply now.
Our Research Expert