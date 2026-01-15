What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for January 2026

Want a credit card with earning rates that you don't need a PhD to understand? If so, I've got a great rec: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

With the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, you'll get a solid welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to earn, plus 2% cash rewards on every purchase, everywhere. It won our pick for the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026 for a reason. It's also been my personal favorite card for a while now -- and I don't see that changing soon.

Here's how easy it is to get value with the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

Earn an easy welcome bonus in your first 3 months

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is offering a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in the first 3 months.

That's one of the lowest spending requirements I've seen on any card, and you still have a full 3 months to hit it. Most people will be able to do that in just a few weeks of everyday purchases. And once you do, you'll have sweet cash rewards to add to your already growing rewards.

Your cash rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel. Also, your cash rewards never expire, so you've got all the time in the world to decide how to use them.