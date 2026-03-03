What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for March 2026

I've been writing about credit cards for years. I've seen hundreds of them. And every few months, someone asks me the same question: "Which cash back card is actually worth it?"

My answer for March 2026 is the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees). It has no annual fee, an easy welcome offer, and a pretty simple cash back rewards structure that most families can take advantage of.

Here's why I recommend it.

The welcome offer is genuinely easy to hit

A lot of cards dangle big welcome offers with spending requirements that are borderline unrealistic. Not this one.

Current welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Not gonna lie -- I spent more than that last month on Amazon alone (I blame my kids). But seriously, most people can hit that spending requirement without stretching past their typical expenses.