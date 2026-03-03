What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for March 2026

I've been writing about credit cards for years. I've seen hundreds of them. And every few months, someone asks me the same question: "Which cash back card is actually worth it?"

My answer for March 2026 is the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees). It has no annual fee, an easy welcome offer, and a pretty simple cash back rewards structure that most families can take advantage of.

Here's why I recommend it.

The welcome offer is genuinely easy to hit

A lot of cards dangle big welcome offers with spending requirements that are borderline unrealistic. Not this one.

Current welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Not gonna lie -- I spent more than that last month on Amazon alone (I blame my kids). But seriously, most people can hit that spending requirement without stretching past their typical expenses.

Up to $300 in rotating cash back every year

The Chase Freedom Flex® offers 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate -- but the categories rotate every three months.

Here's what that math looks like over a full year:

Quarter Max Spend Cash Back Earned
Q1 $1,500 $75
Q2 $1,500 $75
Q3 $1,500 $75
Q4 $1,500 $75
Annual total $6,000 $300
Data source: Author's calculations.

The only thing you need to do is activate the categories each quarter and spend within them. It's a little strategy, but not much.

The categories tend to be genuinely useful, everyday stuff. In Q1 2026, for example, the bonus categories include dining, Norwegian Cruise Line, and the American Heart Association.

Past categories have included things like gas stations, Amazon, grocery stores, and PayPal purchases.

Elevated rewards on dining, travel, and drugstores

Even outside the rotating categories, the Chase Freedom Flex® acts kind of like a travel rewards card, giving higher cash back when you're out and about.

You'll earn:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
  • 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases

If you eat out regularly or use Uber Eats or DoorDash, that 3% adds up quickly. And the 5% on Chase Travel is a nice perk if you book any trips throughout the year.

No annual fee -- and a solid 0% intro APR offer

Another cool feature that doesn't get much attention: The Chase Freedom Flex® actually has a great 0% intro APR offer.

It comes with 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies.

This makes it a genuinely flexible card -- whether you're trying to earn rewards, pay down existing debt, or make a big purchase without interest piling up right away.

A solid pick for almost anyone

Honestly, any card with a $0 annual fee and real cash back opportunities for the places you spend most is a win. There's no "am I getting enough value?" math every year. You just use it, earn rewards, and come out ahead.

The Chase Freedom Flex® checks a lot of boxes for most people -- and then some.

Read our full Chase Freedom Flex® review to learn more and apply.

