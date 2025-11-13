What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for November 2025

With the holidays around the corner, the average American will likely drop over $1,000 this time of year on gifts, food, and travel.

So if that spending's happening anyway… you might as well earn the most cash back possible while you're at it (plus pocket an easy-to-earn welcome bonus to boot).

That's exactly why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is my top pick for a cash back credit card right now.

Up to 5% cash back on the stuff you're already buying

There's a lot to like about this card, but let's start with the cash back rates.

The Chase Freedom Unlimited® pays a solid flat rate on all spending, and stacks bonus categories to boost earnings in travel and dining.

Here are the rewards rates:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

on travel purchased through Chase Travel 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

As the card name suggests, you can earn "unlimited" rewards without any spending caps or reductions for high spenders.

Most cash back cards offer just 1% on everyday spending. But this one gives you 50% more with a flat 1.5% on everything else.

That means even your boring errands -- last minute milk runs, movie nights, and filling up the tank -- are stacking up rewards in the background.