What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for November 2025
With the holidays around the corner, the average American will likely drop over $1,000 this time of year on gifts, food, and travel.
So if that spending's happening anyway… you might as well earn the most cash back possible while you're at it (plus pocket an easy-to-earn welcome bonus to boot).
That's exactly why the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is my top pick for a cash back credit card right now.
Up to 5% cash back on the stuff you're already buying
There's a lot to like about this card, but let's start with the cash back rates.
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® pays a solid flat rate on all spending, and stacks bonus categories to boost earnings in travel and dining.
Here are the rewards rates:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
As the card name suggests, you can earn "unlimited" rewards without any spending caps or reductions for high spenders.
Most cash back cards offer just 1% on everyday spending. But this one gives you 50% more with a flat 1.5% on everything else.
That means even your boring errands -- last minute milk runs, movie nights, and filling up the tank -- are stacking up rewards in the background.
-
No annual fee, welcome bonus, and intro APR offer
Beyond the awesome cash back structure, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® is packed with other cool features. Especially for new cardholders.
Here's what I love most:
- $0 annual fee. So you keep every dollar you earn.
- $200 welcome offer after spending just $500 in the first 3 months.
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 15 months on both purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.74% - 28.24% Variable APR).
- Simple, flexible redemptions. You can take your rewards as a statement credit, deposit them into your bank account, or put them towards gift cards or booking travel.
Unlike rotating category cards that require calendar reminders and opt-ins, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® just keeps things simple and easy.
I've owned this card since 2012. And although I go long stretches without using it (to test out other cards or maximize points elsewhere), I always come back to this one for simplicity.
How much you can earn: A real-world example
Let's say you're a family of four like mine, with a monthly budget that looks something like the below. Here's how much cash back you could earn in a year:
|Category
|Monthly Spend
|Annual Cash Back
|Travel (booked through Chase)
|$400
|$240
|Dining & drugstores
|$600
|$216
|Other purchases
|$2,500
|$450
|Total
|$906
That's ~$900+ per year in cash back from stuff you're already doing.
And that's before factoring in the $200 welcome offer or any balance transfer savings during the 0% intro APR period.
What to know before applying
There's a lot to like about the Chase Freedom Unlimited®, but here are a couple quick things to keep in mind:
- You'll want a good credit score before applying. Typically a score of 670+ gives you the best shot.
- The travel bonus only applies when booking through Chase Travel℠, so make sure to use the portal for the 5% cash back.
- Balance transfers incur a fee: Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater in the first 60 days. After that: Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Despite those minor notes, this card is one of the most well-rounded cash back cards available right now.
I've used dozens of credit cards over the years, but when friends ask me for an easy recommendation, The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is almost always my first answer.
If your holiday spending is ramping up, this is a great time to apply and start racking up rewards on every dollar.
Our Research Expert