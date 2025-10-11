What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for October 2025

My coworker earned $870 in cash rewards last year, and she's not even a points nerd.

The single card she used was the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It gives you a solid 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no annual fee and no categories to worry about. Just easy, unlimited rewards, every time you swipe.

If you want a card that works hard in the background without any extra effort, this is a great one to have in your wallet.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards

The average cash back rate in 2025 across all credit cards is just 1.17% according to Wallethub.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no limits, no categories, and no expiration as long as your account stays open.

That's rare in the cash rewards world -- especially on a card with no annual fee.

If you average $2,000 to $3,000 per month in spending (my wife and I easily do), you're looking at a simple $480 to $720 in cash rewards for the year.