What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for October 2025
My coworker earned $870 in cash rewards last year, and she's not even a points nerd.
The single card she used was the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It gives you a solid 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no annual fee and no categories to worry about. Just easy, unlimited rewards, every time you swipe.
If you want a card that works hard in the background without any extra effort, this is a great one to have in your wallet.
Unlimited 2% cash rewards
The average cash back rate in 2025 across all credit cards is just 1.17% according to Wallethub.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no limits, no categories, and no expiration as long as your account stays open.
That's rare in the cash rewards world -- especially on a card with no annual fee.
If you average $2,000 to $3,000 per month in spending (my wife and I easily do), you're looking at a simple $480 to $720 in cash rewards for the year.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
An easy welcome offer
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card sweetens the pot for new cardholders. You can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in purchases during the first 3 months.
That's a super easy threshold for most folks, and a decent payout for such a low spend requirement.
Breathing room with an intro APR offer
While I always recommend paying off your card in full, sometimes life happens and having a cushion can help.
This card offers a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases. (A 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after.)
So if you're planning a big purchase (think: upcoming holiday travel, home upgrades, etc.) and need time to pay it off without interest, this could be a smart bridge.
Heads-up: Balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate and carry a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.
For folks needing a longer interest-free period, check out these best 0% intro APR credit cards.
Extra perks worth noting
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card includes some underrated benefits that can save you even more money and headaches:
- $0 annual fee: You can keep this card long term with no cost -- making it a great foundational rewards card in your wallet.
- Cellphone protection: Get up to $600 in protection against damage or theft when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible).
- Visa Signature® Concierge: Get 24/7 help booking reservations, tickets, and travel arrangements.
Why it wins my pick of best cash back card for October 2025
I've reviewed dozens of credit cards over the years and seen all the tricks, all the tiered categories, and all the "earn more if you do XYZ" fine print.
I also see people trying to squeeze every last dime out of rewards programs, juggling five cards just to save a few extra bucks. That works… but it's a lot of effort.
My theory: You can get 95% of the value with one great card as you can with five specialized ones. You don't need to be a points nerd to get amazing rewards.
Just like my coworker proved -- she switched to a single 2% flat-rate card and earned over $800 last year without even thinking about it.
That's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my top pick right now. It's simple, consistent, and genuinely fun to use.
It even earned a perfect 5-star rating from our editorial team, and we gave it the honor of Motley Fool Money's 2025 Best Cash Back Card award.
Ready to earn unlimited 2% cash rewards with zero hassle? Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review here to learn more.
Our Research Expert