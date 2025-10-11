What's the Best Cash Back Credit Card Now? My Pick for October 2025

My coworker earned $870 in cash rewards last year, and she's not even a points nerd.

The single card she used was the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees). It gives you a solid 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no annual fee and no categories to worry about. Just easy, unlimited rewards, every time you swipe.

If you want a card that works hard in the background without any extra effort, this is a great one to have in your wallet.

Unlimited 2% cash rewards

The average cash back rate in 2025 across all credit cards is just 1.17% according to Wallethub.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns a flat 2% cash rewards on all purchases, with no limits, no categories, and no expiration as long as your account stays open.

That's rare in the cash rewards world -- especially on a card with no annual fee.

If you average $2,000 to $3,000 per month in spending (my wife and I easily do), you're looking at a simple $480 to $720 in cash rewards for the year.

An easy welcome offer

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card sweetens the pot for new cardholders. You can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending just $500 in purchases during the first 3 months.

That's a super easy threshold for most folks, and a decent payout for such a low spend requirement.

Breathing room with an intro APR offer

While I always recommend paying off your card in full, sometimes life happens and having a cushion can help.

This card offers a 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 12 months from account opening on purchases. (A 18.99%, 23.99%, or 28.99% Variable APR applies after.)

So if you're planning a big purchase (think: upcoming holiday travel, home upgrades, etc.) and need time to pay it off without interest, this could be a smart bridge.

Heads-up: Balance transfers must be made within 120 days to qualify for the intro rate and carry a balance transfer fee of 3% for 120 days from account opening, then up to 5%, min: $5.

For folks needing a longer interest-free period, check out these best 0% intro APR credit cards.

Extra perks worth noting

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card includes some underrated benefits that can save you even more money and headaches:

  • $0 annual fee: You can keep this card long term with no cost -- making it a great foundational rewards card in your wallet.
  • Cellphone protection: Get up to $600 in protection against damage or theft when you pay your bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible).
  • Visa Signature® Concierge: Get 24/7 help booking reservations, tickets, and travel arrangements.

Why it wins my pick of best cash back card for October 2025

I've reviewed dozens of credit cards over the years and seen all the tricks, all the tiered categories, and all the "earn more if you do XYZ" fine print.

I also see people trying to squeeze every last dime out of rewards programs, juggling five cards just to save a few extra bucks. That works… but it's a lot of effort.

My theory: You can get 95% of the value with one great card as you can with five specialized ones. You don't need to be a points nerd to get amazing rewards.

Just like my coworker proved -- she switched to a single 2% flat-rate card and earned over $800 last year without even thinking about it.

That's why the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is my top pick right now. It's simple, consistent, and genuinely fun to use.

It even earned a perfect 5-star rating from our editorial team, and we gave it the honor of Motley Fool Money's 2025 Best Cash Back Card award.

Ready to earn unlimited 2% cash rewards with zero hassle? Read our full Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card review here to learn more.

