What's the One Credit Card Everyone Should Have in 2025? Here's My Pick

I've written about dozens of credit cards over the years, but the truth is I only keep two in my wallet. And one of them is my favorite: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

I love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card because it earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases, the highest catch-all rate you'll find on any card. There are no bonus categories or hoops to jump through.

I also love that it has a $0 annual fee and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, which means it's an easy choice for pretty much anyone.

Here's what else you should know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

An easy-to-earn welcome bonus

First, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to get.

Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Other credit cards ask you to spend thousands of dollars to earn their welcome bonus -- not the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It's got a low spending threshold that nearly anyone can hit. Once you do, you'll get a solid jumpstart to your cash-rewards journey.

Want to earn an easy $200 cash rewards? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.