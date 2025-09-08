What's the One Credit Card Everyone Should Have in 2025? Here's My Pick

Published on Sept. 8, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

I've written about dozens of credit cards over the years, but the truth is I only keep two in my wallet. And one of them is my favorite: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).

I love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card because it earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases, the highest catch-all rate you'll find on any card. There are no bonus categories or hoops to jump through.

I also love that it has a $0 annual fee and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, which means it's an easy choice for pretty much anyone.

Here's what else you should know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.

An easy-to-earn welcome bonus

First, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to get.

Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.

Other credit cards ask you to spend thousands of dollars to earn their welcome bonus -- not the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It's got a low spending threshold that nearly anyone can hit. Once you do, you'll get a solid jumpstart to your cash-rewards journey.

Want to earn an easy $200 cash rewards? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.

Ratings Methodology
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Valuable additional perks

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers more than just cash rewards, though. You'll also enjoy:

  • 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (then a variable APR applies)
  • Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card ($25 deductible)
  • Visa Signature benefits like an auto rental collision damage waiver, 24/7 concierge service, roadside dispatch, and access to special dining and entertainment offers

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is super flexible when it comes to redeeming rewards, too. Your Wells Fargo rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel.

By pairing your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can also transfer your points to a small number of hotel and airline partners.

Rewards never expire, either, so you've got time to decide how to redeem. I like to put mine toward a direct deposit, kind of like a mini-paycheck just for using my card.

Why I'm always recommending it

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is simple, affordable, and versatile. Earning 2% cash rewards on everything is as good as you'll get, and the additional perks add value without overcomplicating things.

For my money, it's the simplest way to earn rewards on everything you buy. And since it has no annual fee, it's easy for anyone to get solid value from it.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money. He’s been covering topics like credit cards and savings since 2022, focusing on helping people who are new to the world of personal finance.