What's the One Credit Card Everyone Should Have in 2025? Here's My Pick
I've written about dozens of credit cards over the years, but the truth is I only keep two in my wallet. And one of them is my favorite: the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees).
I love the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card because it earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases, the highest catch-all rate you'll find on any card. There are no bonus categories or hoops to jump through.
I also love that it has a $0 annual fee and an easy-to-earn welcome bonus, which means it's an easy choice for pretty much anyone.
Here's what else you should know about the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card.
An easy-to-earn welcome bonus
First, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card comes with a welcome bonus that's incredibly easy to get.
Right now, you can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after you spend $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Other credit cards ask you to spend thousands of dollars to earn their welcome bonus -- not the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card. It's got a low spending threshold that nearly anyone can hit. Once you do, you'll get a solid jumpstart to your cash-rewards journey.
Want to earn an easy $200 cash rewards? Read our full review of the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and apply today.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
-
This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus and a decent intro APR offer. We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
-
- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
Valuable additional perks
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card offers more than just cash rewards, though. You'll also enjoy:
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and purchases (then a variable APR applies)
- Cellphone protection up to $600 when you pay your monthly phone bill with the card ($25 deductible)
- Visa Signature benefits like an auto rental collision damage waiver, 24/7 concierge service, roadside dispatch, and access to special dining and entertainment offers
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is super flexible when it comes to redeeming rewards, too. Your Wells Fargo rewards can be redeemed as statement credits, direct deposits, gift cards, or travel.
By pairing your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a travel card like the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), you can also transfer your points to a small number of hotel and airline partners.
Rewards never expire, either, so you've got time to decide how to redeem. I like to put mine toward a direct deposit, kind of like a mini-paycheck just for using my card.
Why I'm always recommending it
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is simple, affordable, and versatile. Earning 2% cash rewards on everything is as good as you'll get, and the additional perks add value without overcomplicating things.
For my money, it's the simplest way to earn rewards on everything you buy. And since it has no annual fee, it's easy for anyone to get solid value from it.
Check out this list of our favorite cash back credit cards featuring the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card, and many more!
Our Research Expert