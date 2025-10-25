When a $95 Annual Fee Is Actually Worth It for Groceries

Groceries cost more than ever, and every supermarket run feels like sticker shock. That's exactly why using a cash back grocery card matters -- it can help you earn something back on what you're already spending. Plenty of grocery cards don't charge an annual fee and still offer solid rewards. But the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is different. It's one of the few cards where an annual fee can actually earn you more than it costs, especially if you're feeding a family or stocking up weekly. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.) Why it stands out The Amex Blue Cash Preferred earns: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions

at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more)

on U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) 1% cash back on other purchases That U.S. supermarket multiplier -- 6% -- is among the highest you'll find on the best credit cards for groceries right now. For most households, the grocery category alone can easily cover the fee and still leave you ahead.

Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months APR 19.99%-28.99% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-6% Cash Back Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $250

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.99% - 28.99%. Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don't have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you'll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do. Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at disneyplus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.



Here's when the math makes sense Here's how your grocery spending translates into real rewards, and what you'll actually keep after the annual fee:

Monthly Grocery Spend Annual Rewards (6% on first $6K, 1% after) After $95 Fee $300 $216 $121 $500 $360 $265 $1,000 $420* $325 Data source: Author's calculations. *6% on the first $6,000 in grocery purchases, then 1% after that