When It Makes Sense to Open More Than One Balance Transfer Card

Nearly half of U.S. households carry credit card debt. If you're one of them, you've probably looked at a balance transfer card and wondered if it's too good to be true or if it could actually help you get out of debt.

It's not too good to be true, and it can help you get out of debt. And sometimes, having more than one balance transfer card is even smarter. The trick is knowing when that move saves you money and when it just complicates things.

When multiple balance transfer cards make sense

A single balance transfer card can stop high-interest debt from snowballing. But when your total balance is too big for one credit limit, or when you're trying to stretch your 0% APR window, opening a second card can help.

Here's when that math works:

You're carrying large or multiple balances. If one card only covers part of your debt, a second card can move the rest under a 0% intro APR and save you hundreds in interest. You want to "ladder" your 0% intro APR offers. For example: one card gives you 18 months interest-free, another 21 months. You pay down one while the second offer keeps the rest of your balance paused a little longer. You qualify for strong credit limits and low transfer fees. A 3% fee on a $10,000 transfer costs $300, which is worth it if you're avoiding a 25% APR. Use a balance transfer calculator to do the math beforehand to make sure the savings will be worth it after any applicable fees.

For current 0% intro APR offers, see our best balance transfer cards page to compare options and start saving more today.

When it's not worth opening a second card

More cards aren't always better. Opening too many can backfire in three ways:

You'll have more to keep track of. Multiple balance transfer cards means multiple upfront fees, card details, and payment dates to keep organized and on top of.

Multiple balance transfer cards means multiple upfront fees, card details, and payment dates to keep organized and on top of. Your credit score might dip. Each new card adds a hard inquiry and shortens your credit age.

Each new card adds a hard inquiry and shortens your credit age. You might be tempted to spend. New spending on a balance transfer card isn't always covered by the 0% intro APR and interest can start immediately. Plus, adding to your balance takes the focus away from debt payoff and makes it more difficult to become debt-free.

If you're not ready to stop using your cards or can't pay off the transferred balances within the promo period, balance transfer cards might not be your answer.

How to decide if a second card fits your plan

Here's a quick gut check before applying: