Which Cards Still Offer 21 Months of 0% Intro APR?

There are only a handful of credit cards that still offer a 0% intro APR for as long as 21 months -- and if you're carrying a balance, they can make a massive difference.

Instead of watching your money disappear into interest every month, a long 0% intro APR window gives you the breathing room to catch up and pay down debt faster.

We track these offers closely, and these three cards are top picks right now.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: 2026 award winner

Best for: People who need time to pay off both old debt and new purchases.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the most flexible options available today, and it won our 2026 award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for a reason.

It gives you a long interest-free window on both purchases and balance transfers -- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after the intro period ends a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.

If you're juggling multiple goals -- like knocking out holiday debt while also covering an upcoming big purchase -- this card makes it easy to streamline everything into one payoff plan.