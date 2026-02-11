Which Cards Still Offer 21 Months of 0% Intro APR?
There are only a handful of credit cards that still offer a 0% intro APR for as long as 21 months -- and if you're carrying a balance, they can make a massive difference.
Instead of watching your money disappear into interest every month, a long 0% intro APR window gives you the breathing room to catch up and pay down debt faster.
We track these offers closely, and these three cards are top picks right now.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: 2026 award winner
Best for: People who need time to pay off both old debt and new purchases.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is one of the most flexible options available today, and it won our 2026 award for Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for a reason.
It gives you a long interest-free window on both purchases and balance transfers -- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, after the intro period ends a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies.
If you're juggling multiple goals -- like knocking out holiday debt while also covering an upcoming big purchase -- this card makes it easy to streamline everything into one payoff plan.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Simplicity® Card: Easy terms, long window
Best for: Transferring a balance with generous terms and minimal stress.
The Citi Simplicity® Card is a top performer for balance transfers, and it recently took home our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card award in 2026.
What sets it apart is how forgiving it is, with no late fees, no penalty APR, and no annual fee.
It's great if you want to transfer a balance and pay it down steadily without worrying about hidden fees or surprise charges.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.Read Full Review
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
3. Chase Slate®: A smart choice for rebuilding
Best for: Newer credit users who want a long runway and tools to grow.
The refreshed Chase Slate® (see rates and fees) is perfect if you're early in your credit journey or rebuilding with purpose.
It offers a long 0% intro APR for 21 months on both purchases and transfers, then a 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR applies, plus features like credit monitoring and credit line increases over time.
If you're already in the Chase ecosystem (or want to be), this card fits right in. It's a great pick for someone who wants to pause interest, build positive credit habits, and stay aligned with a trusted issuer.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 21 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 21 Months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 21 Months
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% Variable
Rewards N/A
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers
A savvy choice for chipping away at debt with a lengthy intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers. Plus, peace of mind with purchase and travel protections, all for no annual fee.
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- 0% Intro Offer- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 21 months on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 28.24% thereafter
- No Annual Fee- You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Slate Card
- Zero Liability Protection & Fraud Protection - You won’t be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card. We help safeguard your credit card purchases using sophisticated fraud monitoring. We monitor for fraud 24/7 and can text, email or call you if there are unusual purchases on your credit card.
- Chase Pay Over Time- Access more options to pay over time for eligible purchases made with your participating Chase credit card. With Pay Over Time, you can break up eligible purchases you've already made
- Get more purchasing power: Chase Slate® cardmembers may be eligible for a credit limit increase in as few as six months.
- Stay protected with purchase & travel benefits - Enjoy peace of mind with purchase protection, which safeguards your eligible new items against damage or theft for 120 days from the date of purchase, up to $500 per item. Plus, extended warranty protection adds an extra year to U.S. manufacturer warranties of three years or less, giving you up to four full years of coverage from the date of purchase
- Credit Journey: Access your credit score, receive customized score improvement plans from Experian™, and benefit from identity monitoring—all for free with Chase Credit Journey®
- Member FDIC
This is your window to reset and rebuild
High-interest debt doesn't have to be in your life forever. With any of these three cards, you can block interest charges, simplify your payments, and finally put your monthly cash toward progress instead of penalties.
Whether you're cleaning up old balances, or preparing for a big expense, a long 0% intro APR window gives you the momentum to move forward.
Compare the top 0% intro APR cards and take the first step toward a debt-free future.
Our Research Expert
