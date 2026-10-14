Why 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Could Be All You Need to Become Debt-Free

The average American with credit card debt owes $6,610 as of Q2 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. At the 22.15% rate the Federal Reserve reports for cards charging interest, that balance costs about $122 a month in interest alone.

Here's the good news. For most people carrying a balance like that, 21 months of 0% intro APR is enough to wipe it out completely.

My team and I track balance transfer offers daily across all the major issuers. I've also helped dozens of friends and households climb out of credit card debt and start building wealth.

The people who win almost always follow the same simple plan.

Use the divide-by-20 rule to find your ideal monthly payment

The divide-by-20 rule is the simplest way to maximize a 21-month 0% intro APR window. Take your balance, divide it by 20, and pay that amount every month on autopay.

That one number should cover your debt (plus any balance transfer fee) and get you to a $0 balance before the intro period ends.

Here's why it works. Balance transfer fees usually cost between 3% and 5% of the amount you move. Dividing by 20 instead of 21 builds that fee into your payment, with a little cushion to spare.

On the average $6,610 balance, that's $330.50 a month. With a 3% transfer fee, you'd owe about $6,808 in total, so that payment clears it with almost a full month to spare.

What 21 months at 0% saves on an average balance

A 0% intro APR card can save you around $1,500 on the average balance, even after the fee.

Those savings come from every payment dollar going toward what you owe instead of interest. Here's the math:

Let's say you've got $6,610 on a card charging 22.15%, and are paying the same $330.50 a month toward the balance. It would take about 26 months to pay off, and you'd hand over roughly $1,716 in interest along the way.

But on a balance transfer card with 21 months of no interest, your only cost is the transfer fee. In this case, a 3% fee would be $198, and you'd clear the balance paying $0 in interest. Your total savings come to about $1,518, which stays in your pocket.

Why the Citi Diamond Preferred fits a 21-month payoff plan

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is a strong match for this plan. It earned our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026, and its 0% intro APR period on balance transfers is one of the longest my team tracks. You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.74% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply after.

It also charges no annual fee, so nothing eats into your progress while you pay it down. The tradeoff is that it doesn't earn rewards. When you're carrying a balance, though, interest savings beat points every time.