Why 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Could Be All You Need to Become Debt-Free
The average American with credit card debt owes $6,610 as of Q2 2026, according to Motley Fool Money research. At the 22.15% rate the Federal Reserve reports for cards charging interest, that balance costs about $122 a month in interest alone.
Here's the good news. For most people carrying a balance like that, 21 months of 0% intro APR is enough to wipe it out completely.
My team and I track balance transfer offers daily across all the major issuers. I've also helped dozens of friends and households climb out of credit card debt and start building wealth.
The people who win almost always follow the same simple plan.
Use the divide-by-20 rule to find your ideal monthly payment
The divide-by-20 rule is the simplest way to maximize a 21-month 0% intro APR window. Take your balance, divide it by 20, and pay that amount every month on autopay.
That one number should cover your debt (plus any balance transfer fee) and get you to a $0 balance before the intro period ends.
Here's why it works. Balance transfer fees usually cost between 3% and 5% of the amount you move. Dividing by 20 instead of 21 builds that fee into your payment, with a little cushion to spare.
On the average $6,610 balance, that's $330.50 a month. With a 3% transfer fee, you'd owe about $6,808 in total, so that payment clears it with almost a full month to spare.
What 21 months at 0% saves on an average balance
A 0% intro APR card can save you around $1,500 on the average balance, even after the fee.
Those savings come from every payment dollar going toward what you owe instead of interest. Here's the math:
Let's say you've got $6,610 on a card charging 22.15%, and are paying the same $330.50 a month toward the balance. It would take about 26 months to pay off, and you'd hand over roughly $1,716 in interest along the way.
But on a balance transfer card with 21 months of no interest, your only cost is the transfer fee. In this case, a 3% fee would be $198, and you'd clear the balance paying $0 in interest. Your total savings come to about $1,518, which stays in your pocket.
Why the Citi Diamond Preferred fits a 21-month payoff plan
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card, from our partner, is a strong match for this plan. It earned our award for the Best Balance Transfer Credit Card for 2026, and its 0% intro APR period on balance transfers is one of the longest my team tracks. You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. A 16.74% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply after.
It also charges no annual fee, so nothing eats into your progress while you pay it down. The tradeoff is that it doesn't earn rewards. When you're carrying a balance, though, interest savings beat points every time.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.74% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.74% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
The biggest mistake I see is paying the minimum during the 0% window
The most common reason people fail with a 0% intro APR card is that they keep making minimum payments and "waste" the promo window. This just kicks the can down the road, leaving most of your balance waiting for you when the promo ends.
If you only pay the minimum on a $6,610 balance, even at 0% intro APR, you'd still owe about $5,500 when the intro period ends. That assumes a 1% minimum payment and a 3% transfer fee. That leftover balance then starts charging the card's regular rate, which means you're back on the interest treadmill.
One person I coached had already tried two balance transfer cards this way. After both intro periods ended, they owed more than when they started.
Then there's a guy Steve (not his real name) that I worked with. He told me his debt was under control because he was using a 0% intro APR card. When we sat down with his statements, I found out the intro APR period had expired months earlier, and he'd been paying 20%+ interest without knowing it.
I get it. Debt is stressful, and it's tempting to look away and hope it disappears. These are the three rules I give everyone I coach:
- Follow the divide-by-20 rule and put that payment on autopay.
- Stop adding new purchases to your cards while you pay down the balance.
- Set a calendar reminder for two months before your intro period ends.
When 21 months won't be enough
If your balance divided by 20 is more than you can realistically pay each month, 21 months probably won't get you fully out of debt.
A 0% intro APR card can still cut your costs, but you'll need a longer roadmap to become fully debt-free.
I once met a couple carrying more than $50,000 across several maxed-out cards. That's honestly hard to pull off, and I say that with zero judgment. Divided by 20, that's $2,500 a month, so a balance that size calls for a custom plan or a multi-year payoff schedule.
If you want to see which cards give you the most runway, my team keeps an updated list of the best balance transfer credit cards.
Believe in the plan and 21 months can do the heavy lifting
I've watched a lot of people kick their credit card debt for good. Every one of them had a solid payoff plan and the dedication to stick with it. Ted Lasso had it right, because you really do have to BELIEVE.
That average balance for Americans is $6,610 right now. Divide yours by 20, move it to a balance transfer card with 21 months of 0% intro APR, and put every dollar toward your future instead of interest.
When you're ready to compare cards, start with the best 0% intro APR credit cards my team tracks.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.