Why 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Could Be All You Need to Become Debt-Free
Paying off credit card debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle. Just when you make a monthly payment, your balance shoots up again -- and you keep piling up interest in the process.
But did you know there's a way to pay 0% interest for as much as 21 months? It's called a balance transfer credit card -- and it's one of our favorite options for people struggling with high-interest debt.
Curious how it works? Here's what to know about balance transfer credit cards.
What is a balance transfer, exactly?
As the name suggests, a "balance transfer" allows you to move your existing credit card debt, or balance, onto a new card with a lower interest rate -- usually, 0% intro APR for a limited time.
During that window, interest stops accruing entirely, which means every dollar of every payment goes directly toward your principal. Most cards charge a one-time balance transfer fee -- typically 3%-5% of the amount you move. But that upfront cost is almost always a fraction of what you'd otherwise pay in interest.
A few things worth knowing before you apply:
- You generally can't transfer a balance between cards from the same issuer. If you carry a balance on a Citi card, you can't move it to another Citi card.
- Some cards require you to complete the transfer within a specific window after opening -- usually 60 to 120 days -- to lock in the intro rate.
- The 0% rate covers the transferred balance, not necessarily new purchases (though some cards offer 0% intro APR on purchases, too).
- If you don't pay off the full balance before the intro period ends, whatever remains gets hit with the card's regular, variable APR.
A balance transfer works best when you treat the end of the intro window as a hard deadline. If you move a balance of, say, $21,000 to a card with a 21-month intro APR, you'd want to make monthly payments of $1,000 to pay it off in time. Otherwise, you'll start accruing interest on that remaining balance -- and you'll be right back where you started.
Two balance transfer cards worth applying for today
The world of balance transfer cards has gotten pretty crowded. But two cards stand out right now for anyone whose primary goal -- or only goal -- is eliminating debt.
1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card
The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is our pick for the Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026, and the fee structure is a big part of why.
The card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, one of the longest windows available anywhere right now. It also offers 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
The card has no annual fee, which is always a plus -- although that's common for balance transfer cards.
The best part, though, is this: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
Most competing cards charge 5% right off the bat, which means if you're moving a larger balance, your upfront savings with the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card can be in the hundreds.
Keep in mind that after that initial four-month window, the balance transfer fee jumps to 5%, so there's a reason to move quickly with this card.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) matches the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card's intro offer length, but with one meaningful difference: the intro APR window is the same for both purchases and qualifying balance transfers.
You'll get: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
That means you're planning to make a big purchase during your payoff period -- medical bills, a big home repair -- the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card lets you pay no interest on those expenses for the same amount of time.
The tradeoff is the transfer fee: 5%, min: $5, compared to the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card's 3% intro rate. On a $5,000 transfer, that's the difference between a $150 fee and a $250 fee.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card also comes with up to $600 in cellphone protection against damage or theft (subject to a $25 deductible), which is a nice bonus.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
FAQs
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Applying for a new card triggers a hard inquiry, which drops your score by a few points temporarily. In the long term, though, getting rid of debt can dramatically help your score.
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Most balance transfers take seven to 14 days to complete. Continue making minimum payments on your old card until the transfer is confirmed to avoid late fees.
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Both cards generally require good to excellent credit, typically a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Approval isn't guaranteed, though, as issuers also weigh income, existing debt, and other factors.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.