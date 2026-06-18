Why 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Could Be All You Need to Become Debt-Free

Paying off credit card debt can feel like fighting an uphill battle. Just when you make a monthly payment, your balance shoots up again -- and you keep piling up interest in the process.

But did you know there's a way to pay 0% interest for as much as 21 months? It's called a balance transfer credit card -- and it's one of our favorite options for people struggling with high-interest debt.

Curious how it works? Here's what to know about balance transfer credit cards.

What is a balance transfer, exactly?

As the name suggests, a "balance transfer" allows you to move your existing credit card debt, or balance, onto a new card with a lower interest rate -- usually, 0% intro APR for a limited time.

During that window, interest stops accruing entirely, which means every dollar of every payment goes directly toward your principal. Most cards charge a one-time balance transfer fee -- typically 3%-5% of the amount you move. But that upfront cost is almost always a fraction of what you'd otherwise pay in interest.

A few things worth knowing before you apply:

You generally can't transfer a balance between cards from the same issuer. If you carry a balance on a Citi card, you can't move it to another Citi card.

Some cards require you to complete the transfer within a specific window after opening -- usually 60 to 120 days -- to lock in the intro rate.

The 0% rate covers the transferred balance, not necessarily new purchases (though some cards offer 0% intro APR on purchases, too).

If you don't pay off the full balance before the intro period ends, whatever remains gets hit with the card's regular, variable APR.

A balance transfer works best when you treat the end of the intro window as a hard deadline. If you move a balance of, say, $21,000 to a card with a 21-month intro APR, you'd want to make monthly payments of $1,000 to pay it off in time. Otherwise, you'll start accruing interest on that remaining balance -- and you'll be right back where you started.

Two balance transfer cards worth applying for today

The world of balance transfer cards has gotten pretty crowded. But two cards stand out right now for anyone whose primary goal -- or only goal -- is eliminating debt.

1. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card

The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card is our pick for the Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026, and the fee structure is a big part of why.

The card offers 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, one of the longest windows available anywhere right now. It also offers 0% intro APR for 12 months on Purchases. After that, a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.

The card has no annual fee, which is always a plus -- although that's common for balance transfer cards.

The best part, though, is this: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).

Most competing cards charge 5% right off the bat, which means if you're moving a larger balance, your upfront savings with the Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card can be in the hundreds.

Keep in mind that after that initial four-month window, the balance transfer fee jumps to 5%, so there's a reason to move quickly with this card.