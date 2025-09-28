Why a Guy Who Hates Debt Still Uses Credit Cards Every Day

Most of my time is spent teaching people how to be smarter with money and, frankly, how to get out of debt. We have a real problem in America -- collectively owing $1.21 trillion as of Q2 2025.

I despise debt. It robs people of options, peace of mind, and long-term wealth.

So why do I still use credit cards every single day? And why do I recommend others use them too, even while preaching the dangers of debt?

The answer is simple: when used responsibly, credit cards offer benefits that cash and debit cards can't touch.

1. Credit cards are safer than debit cards

Credit cards are a security shield. Unlike debit cards, they don't connect directly to my checking account.

If someone steals my credit card number and racks up charges, I'm protected by zero-liability policies and the money never leaves my bank.

With debit fraud, your actual cash disappears until the bank sorts it out -- which can take days or weeks. That's stress I'd rather avoid. Credit cards create a safe buffer between me and fraudsters.

2. Rewards and travel perks

Most of my daily spending earns between 1% and 5% cash back, or travel points and miles. Throughout the year, that really adds up.

Last year alone, my wife and I probably brought in about $1,500 in cash back and bonuses. And we're not even trying very hard -- this is just from jumping on a couple good welcome offers and putting our everyday expenses (groceries, gas, utilities) on the right cards.

Many cards unlock things like airport lounge access, TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry credits, and free checked bags. For frequent travelers, those extras are worth hundreds of dollars a year.

3. Building creditworthiness

Paying with a debit card doesn't build your credit profile. Neither does paying with cash.

With credit cards, every on-time payment strengthens your credit history, and higher credit limits improve your credit utilization ratio (the percentage of your available credit that you're using).

Credit scores matter more than most people think. A strong credit score makes life cheaper. It can qualify you for lower mortgage rates, better car loan terms, and even lower insurance premiums in most states.

4. Protections you don't get elsewhere

Credit cards often come with underrated protections that people forget about until they need them. A few common ones include:

Extended warranties: Some cards automatically extend manufacturer warranties on electronics or appliances.

Purchase protection: Coverage if something you buy is stolen or damaged shortly after purchase.

Cellphone insurance: Many cards include coverage when you pay your phone bill with the card.

A good friend of mine ran over his brand-new AirPods and smashed them to pieces. He filed a claim with Amex and got a purchase protection refund for a new pair. It was a super easy process, too.

These are perks we hope we'll never need. But when something does go sideways, they can save you hundreds -- or even thousands.

Pro tip: Many travel rewards cards also include trip protections like travel delay, baggage insurance, etc. Just make sure you book the trip with the right card.

5. Convenience and wide acceptance

Finally, credit cards are just easy. They're accepted almost everywhere -- even street performers can accept card payments via payment apps.

Adding cards to mobile wallets means I can pay securely with just my phone or watch.

I also like the record-keeping capabilities. Credit card statements categorize my spending, making it easier to budget, track expenses, and even simplify tax prep.

The bottom line

I may hate debt, but I love what credit cards can do when used wisely.

I get all the rewards, safety, credit building, etc. without paying a dime in interest when I stick to my golden rule: never carry a balance.

Handled right, credit cards aren't a trap. They're a tool. And if you use them smartly, they can actually help you build wealth instead of destroying it.

