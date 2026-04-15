Why I'd Never Put a Large Purchase on a Debit Card -- Even With the Money in the Bank

A large purchase is the moment your credit card works hardest for you.

The money's in the bank, so it feels responsible to reach for a debit card. But using a debit card on a big purchase means skipping the rewards and giving up all the extra purchase protections a credit card can offer.

Here's what you're leaving behind.

The rewards gap is biggest on large purchases

Cash back and points scale with spending. A $50 dinner earns you a dollar on a 2% card. A $2,000 appliance earns you $40. A $3,000 home repair earns $60. A $5,000 vacation package earns $100.

That's without using a card that earns more in specific categories. Put a $3,000 flight on a travel card earning 3x points, and you've earned $90 in value from one purchase. And none of this includes working toward earning any sort of sign-up bonus.

A debit card earns nothing on any of it. The purchase costs exactly the same either way. The only difference is whether that transaction produces something on the way out.

See some of the top travel cards right here and start earning toward your next free flight today.

Large purchases are also the best time to earn a sign-up bonus

If you've been considering a new card, a large purchase coming up is often the right moment to apply. Most sign-up bonuses require spending $500 to $5,000 in the first few months.

A $250 sign-up bonus on a $500 spend requirement is a 50% return on that purchase. No rewards rate on any card comes close to that math. Putting the same purchase on a debit card means that bonus never happens.

You'll probably be shocked with how much some sign-up bonuses can earn you, but you can see for yourself right here.

The purchase protections that activate automatically

Most credit cards include purchase protection and extended warranty coverage built in.

Purchase protection covers damage or theft on recent purchases, typically for 90 to 120 days after you buy. Extended warranty coverage adds a year on top of whatever the manufacturer offers. On a $1,500 laptop or a $2,000 appliance, that's real coverage you're walking away from by using a debit card.

The chargeback right matters here too. If a large purchase arrives damaged or a seller doesn't deliver what was promised, a credit card gives you a formal dispute process with the bank behind you. A debit card leaves you negotiating directly with the seller, after the money has already left your account.

The one caveat

All of this assumes you're paying the balance in full. If a large purchase means carrying a balance at 20%+ APR, the rewards and protections all disappear inside the interest charges. The credit card case only holds when the money is genuinely there to pay it off.

But if you are able to pay off your balance every month, there's almost no reason to use a debit card.

Some of the best credit cards earn you thousands in travel and cash back. Compare some of our favorites right here.