Why I'm Finally Considering the Updated Chase Sapphire Reserve
I'm not a big traveler, which is why I've never really considered getting the Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) -- until now. With its recent refresh, the Chase Sapphire Reserve® added a handful of valuable perks that are easy to use, even if you're not a jetsetter.
It won't be easy for everyone to justify the card's annual fee, which is jumping from $550 to $795. But if you can use a lot of the card's benefits, it can pay off big-time.
Here's what to know about the updated Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
Earn 100,000 points + a $500 Chase Travel℠ credit when you spend $5,000 in 3 months — this is Sapphire Reserve’s best-ever bonus!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
20.24% - 28.74% Variable
Rewards Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
8x points on Chase Travel℠, 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct, 3x points on dining, 1x points on all other purchases
Annual Fee
$795
Welcome Offer Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit
-
All the perks we've come to expect from a top travel card, including a $300 annual travel credit, airport lounge access, and big bonuses on travel and dining. Points are transferable to airline and hotel partners or worth up to 2x if you book through Chase Travel℠. The annual fee is hefty, but if you can use all its features, this card could be well worth the cost.Read Full Review
-
- Travel credits
- Airport lounge access
- Travel and dining rewards
- Welcome offer
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited-time benefits
-
- Earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Get more than $2,700 in annual value with Sapphire Reserve.
- Earn 8x points on all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠ and 4x points on flights and hotels booked direct. Plus, earn 3x points on dining worldwide & 1x points on all other purchases
- $300 annual travel credit as reimbursement for travel purchases charged to your card each account anniversary year.
- Access over 1,300 airport lounges worldwide with a complimentary Priority Pass™ Select membership, plus every Chase Sapphire Lounge® by The Club with two guests. Plus, up to $120 towards Global Entry, NEXUS, or TSA PreCheck® every 4 years
- Get up to $150 in statement credits every six months for a maximum of $300 annually for dining at restaurants that are part of Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Coverage, Lost Luggage Insurance, no foreign transaction fees, and more.
- Get complimentary Apple TV+, the exclusive streaming home of Apple Originals. Plus Apple Music - all the music you love, across all your devices. Subscriptions run through 6/22/27 - a value of $250 annually
- Member FDIC
What's changing with the Chase Sapphire Reserve
Chase Sapphire Reserve® cardholders will now get new rewards rates, refreshed statement credits, and an expanded lineup of perks.
Here's a summary of the updated earning rates:
|Earning Rate
|Category
|8x points
|all purchases through Chase Travel℠, including The Edit℠
|4x points
|flights and hotels booked direct
|3x points
|dining worldwide
|1x points
|all other purchases
And here's a list of some of the best perks:
- $500 credit for bookings at Chase's "The Edit" hotel collection ($250 in the first half of the year, $250 in the second half)
- $300 in annual credits for StubHub or viagogo ($150 in the first half of the year, $150 in the second half)
- $300 per year in monthly DoorDash promos
- $300 in dining credits for Sapphire Reserve Exclusive Tables, which you can book on OpenTable ($150 in the first half of the year, $150 in the second half)
- Statement credits for subscriptions to Apple Music and Apple TV+ ($250 annual value)
- $120 in Peloton membership credits
- $120 in Lyft credits
- Free DoorDash DashPass membership ($120 annual value)
In all, Chase boasts that you'll get more than $2,700 in annual value from the refreshed card.
There's also a lucrative welcome offer: Right now, you can earn 100,000 bonus points + $500 Chase Travel℠ promo credit when you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months.
Want a card that'll level up your lifestyle? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve® today to learn more.
Why these perks made me take another look
The new list of perks is where things really get interesting for non-travelers like me. Chase has added more than $1,000 a year in "lifestyle" credits, many of which can be used without ever setting foot in an airport.
As an Apple Music user, Apple TV+ subscriber, and frequent DoorDash customer, I can pretty easily get $670 in annual value from these perks. Throw in a concert or two with StubHub, and I've already covered the $795 annual fee.
And that doesn't factor in perks like the $300 in dining credits and $120 in Lyft credits, which most people can easily use.
Easy to justify, even for non-travelers
With the Chase Sapphire Reserve®'s new list of perks, it's much easier to get more value out of everyday experiences like streaming and dining out. It's the main reason I'm finally considering applying.
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® has always been a fantastic travel card -- but if lifestyle perks are more your speed, the updated version can offer some serious value too.
Compare more options by checking out our list of the best luxury credit cards available today.
