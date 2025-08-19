Why I'm Not Applying for Any More Credit Cards in 2025

After years of writing about credit cards, I know all about the excitement around premium travel perks and splashy sign-up bonuses. But it took me a while to realize that for me and my lifestyle, it just wasn't worth it.

For the past few years, I've used the same two cards that give me valuable cash rewards on all types of purchases. It's simple, and because the cards both have no annual fee, it doesn't cost me a thing.

Here's why I'm sticking with that same strategy for the rest of 2025.

For me, travel rewards aren't worth the trade-off

I used to feel like I was missing out by not having a premium travel card. I'd see friends and coworkers flying first class using their travel points or staying in expensive hotels for free.

But personally, I don't travel much -- and when I do, it's usually just a drive to the nearest beach or lake. I'm not interested in complex rewards programs or paying a high annual fee I can't easily recoup.

When I compared my spending habits to all the credit cards out there, the answer was obvious: Cash rewards cards are just a much better fit.

The two cards I keep in my wallet

The two cards that I use for almost everything are: