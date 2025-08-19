Why I'm Not Applying for Any More Credit Cards in 2025

Published on Aug. 19, 2025

Ryan Wilcox

By: Ryan Wilcox

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

After years of writing about credit cards, I know all about the excitement around premium travel perks and splashy sign-up bonuses. But it took me a while to realize that for me and my lifestyle, it just wasn't worth it.

For the past few years, I've used the same two cards that give me valuable cash rewards on all types of purchases. It's simple, and because the cards both have no annual fee, it doesn't cost me a thing.

Here's why I'm sticking with that same strategy for the rest of 2025.

For me, travel rewards aren't worth the trade-off

I used to feel like I was missing out by not having a premium travel card. I'd see friends and coworkers flying first class using their travel points or staying in expensive hotels for free.

But personally, I don't travel much -- and when I do, it's usually just a drive to the nearest beach or lake. I'm not interested in complex rewards programs or paying a high annual fee I can't easily recoup.

When I compared my spending habits to all the credit cards out there, the answer was obvious: Cash rewards cards are just a much better fit.

The two cards I keep in my wallet

The two cards that I use for almost everything are:

  • Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) -- Earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases. I use it every day and for all kinds of purchases, from groceries to gas to bills.
  • Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) -- Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. I mainly use it for dining, so I get 3% back every time I eat out.

Offer Our Rating Welcome Offer Rewards Program APR Our Rating
Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

On Wells Fargo's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
 $200 cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. 2% cash rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers

Purchases: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening

Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR, 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers

Regular: 19.24%, 24.24%, or 29.24% Variable APR

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash rewards on everyday spending
Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited®

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back
 Earn $200 cash back Circle with letter I in it. Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening 1.5% - 5% cash back Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Intro: Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months

Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months

Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular: 18.99% - 28.49% Variable

4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Best for cash back

Pairing these two cards means I earn at least 2% back on every purchase. Here's what that looks like for me:

  • $500 per month on dining × 3% back = $180/year (Chase Freedom Unlimited®)
  • $1,400 per month on everything else × 2% cash rewards = $336/year (Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card)

That's $516 a year in rewards, all without paying an annual fee or tracking a ton of categories -- just Chase Freedom Unlimited® for dining and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for everything else.

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% catch-all rate is one of the highest on the market -- which means it's the perfect starting point if you're looking to earn rewards on everyday spending.

I'm sticking with this strategy for a while

Travel cards can be great if you travel often and can take full advantage of the perks. But I've learned that for me, chasing new sign-up bonuses or juggling travel programs just isn't worth it.

In 2025, I'm focused on getting easy rewards. And for me, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card are the perfect one-two punch to do just that.

Want to compare more options? Explore our full list of the best cash back credit cards to find the right fit for you today.

Our Research Expert

Ryan Wilcox
Ryan Wilcox

Ryan is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money. He’s been covering topics like credit cards and savings since 2022, focusing on helping people who are new to the world of personal finance.