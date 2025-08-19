Why I'm Not Applying for Any More Credit Cards in 2025
After years of writing about credit cards, I know all about the excitement around premium travel perks and splashy sign-up bonuses. But it took me a while to realize that for me and my lifestyle, it just wasn't worth it.
For the past few years, I've used the same two cards that give me valuable cash rewards on all types of purchases. It's simple, and because the cards both have no annual fee, it doesn't cost me a thing.
Here's why I'm sticking with that same strategy for the rest of 2025.
For me, travel rewards aren't worth the trade-off
I used to feel like I was missing out by not having a premium travel card. I'd see friends and coworkers flying first class using their travel points or staying in expensive hotels for free.
But personally, I don't travel much -- and when I do, it's usually just a drive to the nearest beach or lake. I'm not interested in complex rewards programs or paying a high annual fee I can't easily recoup.
When I compared my spending habits to all the credit cards out there, the answer was obvious: Cash rewards cards are just a much better fit.
The two cards I keep in my wallet
The two cards that I use for almost everything are:
- Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) -- Earns 2% cash rewards on all purchases. I use it every day and for all kinds of purchases, from groceries to gas to bills.
- Chase Freedom Unlimited® (rates and fees) -- Earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases. I mainly use it for dining, so I get 3% back every time I eat out.
Pairing these two cards means I earn at least 2% back on every purchase. Here's what that looks like for me:
- $500 per month on dining × 3% back = $180/year (Chase Freedom Unlimited®)
- $1,400 per month on everything else × 2% cash rewards = $336/year (Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card)
That's $516 a year in rewards, all without paying an annual fee or tracking a ton of categories -- just Chase Freedom Unlimited® for dining and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card for everything else.
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card's 2% catch-all rate is one of the highest on the market -- which means it's the perfect starting point if you're looking to earn rewards on everyday spending.
I'm sticking with this strategy for a while
Travel cards can be great if you travel often and can take full advantage of the perks. But I've learned that for me, chasing new sign-up bonuses or juggling travel programs just isn't worth it.
In 2025, I'm focused on getting easy rewards. And for me, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® and Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card are the perfect one-two punch to do just that.
Want to compare more options? Explore our full list of the best cash back credit cards to find the right fit for you today.
