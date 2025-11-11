Why Premium Cards Are Worth It in 2025 -- Even With High Annual Fees

A steep annual fee is probably the number one reason someone decides not to apply for a credit card. But the truth is, most of the costliest cards out there have more than enough perks to make them worth it.

One of my favorite high-end credit cards is the American Express Platinum Card®, with (gulp) an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). That's one of the highest annual fees you'll find. But with more than $3,500 in annual perks, the Platinum Card® can easily be worth the cost if you use it right.

Here's why the Platinum Card® is worth a look, even with an annual fee of almost $1,000.

Get nearly $1,500 in new and expanded perks

Since its recent update, the Platinum Card® now comes with a handful of new perks, plus expansions to some existing ones. You'll get:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.

-- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible purchases at Resy restaurants (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required). $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit -- This perk was increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR Plus membership.

-- This perk was increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR Plus membership. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required).

-- Get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required). $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more.

-- Covers the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Add it up, and you're looking at $1,490 in new or expanded perks -- already enough to make up for the $895 annual fee. Not bad.

Want to unlock almost $1,500 in new and expanded perks? Read our full review of the Platinum Card® to apply today.