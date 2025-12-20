Why Premium Cards Are Worth It in 2026 -- Even With High Annual Fees

2026 is shaping up to be a massive travel year, with 91% of Americans planning trips according to a recent Marriott survey. That means flights will be packed, airports buzzing, and hotels filling up fast.

If you're planning to travel next year, here's the honest truth: doing it with a premium credit card just makes life easier.

You can skip some of those long TSA lines, relax in an airport lounge, maybe get Gold status at some popular hotel chains. Some luxury cards even come with travel credits that can knock a large chunk off of your booking costs.

Here's why a premium card might be worth it for you in 2026.

Welcome offers can be worth $1,000+

One of the biggest mental roadblocks with premium cards is the annual fee. Paying $500, $700, or even $800+ for a credit card seems crazy.

But to soften the blow, many premium cards come with welcome offers worth $1,000 or more. In some cases, that single bonus can cover the entire annual fee for the first year (and then some).

For example, the American Express Platinum Card® has a huge offer right now: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

If redeemed through American Express Travel at a standard rate of $0.01 per point, that bonus alone could be worth up to $1,750 in travel (as estimated by Motley Fool Money) -- more than double the card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

That doesn't mean everyone should run out and apply. But it does mean the fee isn't always the real cost it appears to be on day one.