Why Premium Cards Are Worth It in 2026 -- Even With High Annual Fees

Premium credit cards can cost you a premium -- but in most cases, you'll unlock more than enough luxury perks to make up for it, too.

Exhibit A: The American Express Platinum Card®, which comes with an eye-popping $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- but thousands of dollars in annual perks to make up for it.

Want to see why premium credit cards are worth it? Here's exactly how, using the popular Platinum Card® as an example.

Unlock more than $1,250 in yearly travel perks

If you're a jetsetter (or an aspiring one), the Platinum Card® should be one of the first cards you consider. That's because it comes with travel perks like:

$600 in annual hotel credits (two-night minimum stay)

A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

$120 in annual Uber One Credits

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's more than $1,250 a year in tangible travel perks, plus valuable earning rates and access to tons of airport lounges worldwide.

Using just a handful of the most valuable benefits means you've already covered the $895 annual fee -- and this doesn't even count the Platinum Card®'s valuable lifestyle perks, either. All in, this card provides more than $3,500 in annual value.