Why Premium Cards Are Worth It in 2026 -- Even With High Annual Fees

If you're new to the world of premium credit cards, it's probably pretty easy to get sticker shock. $500 or more for a credit card? How can that possibly be worth it?

But the truth is, basically every luxury credit card offers enough perks to cover its annual fee -- and then some.

Don't believe me? Let me show you. Here's how easy it is to get value from one of the most expensive cards out there: The American Express Platinum Card®, with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

American Express Platinum Card®: Get over $1,250 in yearly travel perks

If you're a frequent traveler, the Platinum Card® can help you save a boatload (no pun intended) on your next trip. Travel perks of the Platinum Card® include:

$600 in annual hotel credits (minimum two-night stay)

A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit

$200 a year in airline fee credits

$200 in annual Uber Cash credits

$120 in annual Uber One Credits

Access to over 1,550 airport lounges

5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year

5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That's over $1,250 a year in tangible travel perks, plus strong 5X earning rates and access to airport lounges worldwide. Using just a handful of the most valuable ones means you've already earned back the cost of the $895 annual fee.