Why the Amex Gold Card Might Be the Best Card for Dining 2025
If you spend big on food, whether that's dining out, ordering in, or stocking up at the supermarket, the American Express® Gold Card can feel like a cheat code. I've covered credit cards for years, and this is one of the rare ones where the math adds up fast. Even with its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), the combination of points, dining perks, and monthly credits can easily outweigh the cost.
The best part is that depending on your eligibility, you could be looking at a massive welcome offer. You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
That could be enough to cover a flight to Europe or two domestic round-trips when transferred to travel partners.
Big rewards on everyday food spending
Food is where the Amex Gold Card shines brightest:
- 4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)
- 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com
- 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com
- 1X points on all other eligible purchases
- Terms apply
For many households, dining and groceries are the top two spending categories. Charge $1,000 a month in groceries and $500 in dining to this card, and you're already looking at about 72,000 points in a year, without even factoring in travel or extras.
Monthly credits add up quickly
The Amex Gold Card is loaded with food-friendly credits that can put a serious dent in the annual fee:
- $120 Uber Cash ($10 a month) for U.S. Uber rides or Uber Eats orders
- $120 Dining Credit ($10 a month) at Grubhub, The Cheesecake Factory, Five Guys, Goldbelly, or Wine.com
- $100 Resy Credit, split into two $50 credits each year, for dining at Resy restaurants
- $84 Dunkin' Credit ($7 a month)
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
Stacked together, that's $424 in potential annual credits, and that doesn't even include the extra $100 property credit on eligible charges at The Hotel Collection when booking stays through AmexTravel.
Of course, these credits require some effort to use. But if you're already ordering takeout, grabbing Uber rides, or treating yourself at Dunkin', they're easy wins.
The travel extras
While the Amex Gold Card is mostly a dining powerhouse, it doesn't skimp on travel. You'll pay no foreign transaction fees, earn strong rewards on flights, and get access to The Hotel Collection, which includes perks like a $100 credit and potential room upgrades when booking two nights or more. Terms apply.
Is it worth the $325 annual fee?
If you're the type who likes to keep things simple and hates tracking monthly credits, this card might feel like more work than it's worth. But for anyone who spends heavily on food and travel, the math works out in your favor.
Here's a quick example:
- $12,000 annually at U.S. supermarkets: 48,000 points
- $6,000 annually at restaurants: 24,000 points
- $500 annual flight booked directly with airline: 1,500 points
- Total: 73,500 points in one year.
Don't keep leaving these points on the table. Learn more in our full review and apply for the Amex Gold Card today.
Who this card is best for
The Amex Gold Card is a clear winner for:
- Food lovers who dine out or order in often.
- Families with large grocery bills.
- Travelers who want flexible rewards and useful dining perks.
If that sounds like you, it's hard to find another top rewards card that stretches further for everyday spending.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the American Express® Gold Card, click here