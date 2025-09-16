Why the Amex Gold Card Might Be the Best Card for Dining 2025

If you spend big on food, whether that's dining out, ordering in, or stocking up at the supermarket, the American Express® Gold Card can feel like a cheat code. I've covered credit cards for years, and this is one of the rare ones where the math adds up fast. Even with its $325 annual fee (see rates and fees), the combination of points, dining perks, and monthly credits can easily outweigh the cost.

The best part is that depending on your eligibility, you could be looking at a massive welcome offer. You may be eligible for as high as 100,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $6,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

That could be enough to cover a flight to Europe or two domestic round-trips when transferred to travel partners.

Big rewards on everyday food spending

Food is where the Amex Gold Card shines brightest:

4X points at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X)

at restaurants worldwide, on up to $50,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X); and at US supermarkets, on up to $25,000 in purchases per calendar year (then 1X) 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com

on flights booked directly with airlines or on AmexTravel.com 2X points on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com

on prepaid hotels and other eligible purchases booked on AmexTravel.com 1X points on all other eligible purchases

on all other eligible purchases Terms apply

For many households, dining and groceries are the top two spending categories. Charge $1,000 a month in groceries and $500 in dining to this card, and you're already looking at about 72,000 points in a year, without even factoring in travel or extras.