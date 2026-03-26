Why the Amex Platinum Beats Every Other Card for Streaming

There are a handful of credit cards out there that can help you save a bundle on streaming. But it might surprise you that our pick for the best streaming card is much better known for its travel perks.

Drumroll, please…it's the American Express Platinum Card®.

With the Platinum Card®, you can save up to $300 a year on services like Disney+, Hulu, and YouTube TV (terms apply; enrollment may be required). That means this card isn't just great for jetsetters: It's great for homebodies and couch potatoes, too.

Here's what to know about the Platinum Card®, plus a few other cards with great streaming benefits.

Save up to $300 a year on digital entertainment

The Platinum Card® offers up to $25 a month in credits to put toward "digital entertainment," with eligible services including:

Disney+

ESPN+

Hulu

Paramount+

Peacock

YouTube TV

YouTube Premium

The New York Times

The Wall Street Journal

As you can see, you can actually save on a few popular newspapers, too -- it's all under the Platinum Card®'s "digital entertainment" umbrella.

Just use your Platinum Card® to pay your subscription(s), and you'll get a maximum of $25 in statement credits every month. That's a value of $300 a year, all for the streaming services and publications you know and love. Terms apply and enrollment may be required.

It's all part of the Platinum Card®'s $3,500+ in total annual perks -- more than enough to cover the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).