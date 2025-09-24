Why the Amex Platinum Is the Ultimate 'Line-Skipper' Travel Card

I hate standing in lines. The shuffle, the wait, the people who still forget to take their shoes off like they've never been to an airport before. No thanks.

Over the years, I've tested dozens of travel cards. And when it comes to skipping lines and VIP travel, nothing beats The Platinum Card® from American Express. Between TSA PreCheck®, CLEAR® Plus, Global Entry, and a stack of VIP-style perks, this card is basically a line-cutting cheat code. Terms apply.

If you value your time (and sanity), here's why this card might be worth its hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Skip the regular security line with TSA PreCheck®

Over 20 million travelers use TSA PreCheck to breeze through airport security -- leaving the long lines to everyone else.

With The Platinum Card® from American Express, you get reimbursed for the application fee (up to $85 every 4.5 years), which covers a five-year TSA PreCheck membership. Terms apply.

PreCheck lets you keep on your shoes, belt, and light jacket, and skip the hassle of unpacking laptops and liquids.

I've used it more times than I can count. Sometimes there's a short line -- but I usually get through security faster than it takes to order my ridiculously overpriced airport coffee.

Go even faster with CLEAR® Plus

If TSA PreCheck® is a shortcut, CLEAR is warp speed.

With CLEAR, you skip to the front of any TSA line. Yes, even the PreCheck line.

For airports that have CLEAR kiosks, you just scan your eyes or fingertips, and a CLEAR rep escorts you straight to the security belt -- past everyone else.

Amex Platinum Card holders get up to $209 per year in CLEAR® Plus credits, which is enough to fully cover a personal membership. Terms apply. A super rare perk in the travel card world.

My first time using CLEAR, I literally walked past a 45-minute line at LAX. And my 5-year-old son strolled right alongside me (kids under 17 can join you for free!)

Skip customs and immigration lines with Global Entry

International travel is rough enough. The last thing you want is a 90-minute wait at passport control when you arrive.

Global Entry fixes that. It prequalifies you as a trusted traveler, and gives you access to expedited customs kiosks at various airports around the world.

Here's the best part: Global Entry membership includes TSA PreCheck®.

The Amex Platinum Card will reimburse your Global Entry application fee (up to $120 every four years), so you can get both perks essentially for the one membership. Terms apply.

Last time I flew back from Australia, I used Global Entry at LAX and was out of the airport in 11 minutes. No joke.