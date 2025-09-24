Why the Amex Platinum Is the Ultimate 'Line-Skipper' Travel Card
I hate standing in lines. The shuffle, the wait, the people who still forget to take their shoes off like they've never been to an airport before. No thanks.
Over the years, I've tested dozens of travel cards. And when it comes to skipping lines and VIP travel, nothing beats The Platinum Card® from American Express. Between TSA PreCheck®, CLEAR® Plus, Global Entry, and a stack of VIP-style perks, this card is basically a line-cutting cheat code. Terms apply.
If you value your time (and sanity), here's why this card might be worth its hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Skip the regular security line with TSA PreCheck®
Over 20 million travelers use TSA PreCheck to breeze through airport security -- leaving the long lines to everyone else.
With The Platinum Card® from American Express, you get reimbursed for the application fee (up to $85 every 4.5 years), which covers a five-year TSA PreCheck membership. Terms apply.
PreCheck lets you keep on your shoes, belt, and light jacket, and skip the hassle of unpacking laptops and liquids.
I've used it more times than I can count. Sometimes there's a short line -- but I usually get through security faster than it takes to order my ridiculously overpriced airport coffee.
Go even faster with CLEAR® Plus
If TSA PreCheck® is a shortcut, CLEAR is warp speed.
With CLEAR, you skip to the front of any TSA line. Yes, even the PreCheck line.
For airports that have CLEAR kiosks, you just scan your eyes or fingertips, and a CLEAR rep escorts you straight to the security belt -- past everyone else.
Amex Platinum Card holders get up to $209 per year in CLEAR® Plus credits, which is enough to fully cover a personal membership. Terms apply. A super rare perk in the travel card world.
My first time using CLEAR, I literally walked past a 45-minute line at LAX. And my 5-year-old son strolled right alongside me (kids under 17 can join you for free!)
Skip customs and immigration lines with Global Entry
International travel is rough enough. The last thing you want is a 90-minute wait at passport control when you arrive.
Global Entry fixes that. It prequalifies you as a trusted traveler, and gives you access to expedited customs kiosks at various airports around the world.
Here's the best part: Global Entry membership includes TSA PreCheck®.
The Amex Platinum Card will reimburse your Global Entry application fee (up to $120 every four years), so you can get both perks essentially for the one membership. Terms apply.
Last time I flew back from Australia, I used Global Entry at LAX and was out of the airport in 11 minutes. No joke.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The Platinum Card® from American Express isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®. *Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
Get VIP treatment everywhere else
The Amex Platinum Card doesn't just help you skip lines -- you'll also get treated like a VIP at certain places within your trip.
Here are a few ways it elevates the travel experience:
- Lounge access: Enjoy complimentary access to over 1,550 lounges worldwide, including Centurion Lounges, Priority Pass™, and Delta Sky Club® lounges (when flying Delta). I've eaten better airport meals in lounges than I have in some actual restaurants.
- Hotel elite status: You get automatic Marriott Bonvoy Gold and Hilton Honors Gold status -- which can mean free room upgrades, late checkouts, and VIP check-in lines.
- Rental car status: Skip the counters with Avis, Hertz, and National elite status. I've walked straight to my upgraded car without waiting in line.
- Points for upgrades: Use your Amex Membership Rewards® Points to bump up to business class or score better hotel rooms.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
More than a card -- it's a time machine
If you're someone who travels a few times a year (or more), the line-skipping perks alone can save hours of hassle and hundreds in out-of-pocket costs.
Add in the travel and lifestyle credits, premium protections, and everything else within the $3,500+ valued benefits package, and this card makes a lot of sense.
Compare all our top premium travel cards and find the one that fits your lifestyle.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here