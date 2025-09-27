Why the Bank of America Travel Rewards Card Could Be the Best Interest-Free Balance Transfer Option in 2025
Carrying a balance on your credit card can feel like running on a treadmill: You're working hard, but interest charges keep you from moving forward. That's why cards with long 0% intro APRs can be game-changers. And if you're a Bank of America customer, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card deserves a close look.
This isn't just another travel rewards card. It's also one of the better balance transfer credit cards, giving you real breathing room to pay down debt while still earning rewards on new purchases.
A solid intro APR window
The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card offers:
- 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made in the first 60 days.
- After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.
- Balance transfer fee: 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4%.
That means if you transfer a balance soon after opening the card, you'll have over a year to pay it down without new interest stacking up.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, 18.24% - 28.24% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers will apply. A 3% fee for 60 days from account opening, then 4% fee applies to all balance transfers.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
18.24% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees, and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
1.5-3 points per dollar
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250)
-
If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
-
- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 18.24% - 28.24% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase. That means instead of earning an unlimited 1.5 points for every $1, you could earn 1.87-2.62 points for every $1 you spend on purchases. You could earn 3.75-5.25 points for every $1 you spend on travel purchases made through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap.
- This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
Travel rewards that keep adding up
Unlike some 0% intro APR cards that don't earn much, this one doubles as a rewarding travel card:
- 1.5 points per $1 spent on all purchases
- 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center
- A welcome offer of 25,000 points (worth $250) after you spend $1,000 in the first 90 days
Your points don't expire as long as your account is open, and there are no blackout dates or restrictions when you book travel.
Extra perks worth noting
- $0 annual fee.
- No foreign transaction fees, making it a good companion for overseas trips.
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards® member, you can boost your rewards by 25% to 75%.
You can see all the perks for yourself in our full Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card review, and decide if it's the right 0% intro APR and rewards combo for you.
Why this card works for balance transfers
If you're trying to knock out high-interest debt, the introductory APR period gives you room to make progress. Combine that with travel rewards on everyday purchases, and you're not just paying off debt -- you're still getting something back for your spending.
