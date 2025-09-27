Why the Bank of America Travel Rewards Card Could Be the Best Interest-Free Balance Transfer Option in 2025

Carrying a balance on your credit card can feel like running on a treadmill: You're working hard, but interest charges keep you from moving forward. That's why cards with long 0% intro APRs can be game-changers. And if you're a Bank of America customer, the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card deserves a close look.

This isn't just another travel rewards card. It's also one of the better balance transfer credit cards, giving you real breathing room to pay down debt while still earning rewards on new purchases.

A solid intro APR window

The Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card offers:

0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles on purchases and 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made in the first 60 days.

on purchases and 15 billing cycles on balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After that, a 18.24% - 28.24% (Variable) APR applies.

Balance transfer fee: 3% for 60 days from account opening, then 4%.

That means if you transfer a balance soon after opening the card, you'll have over a year to pay it down without new interest stacking up.