Why the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Card Is the Best Grocery Card for Families
If your family spends $1,000 or more a month on groceries, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is probably the best credit card for your grocery shopping.
That's because the card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), and it has a $0 annual fee.
Compared to other popular grocery cards like the Amex Gold Card or the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) delivers better long-term value for high grocery spenders -- and it's much easier to manage.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies)
Regular APR
19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply.
1%-8% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening
$200 Cash Back
-
Dining and grocery spending will earn premium rewards, but that's not the only showstopper. The sign-up bonus, no annual fee, and a 0% intro APR offer can add a ton of value.Read Full Review
-
- Sign-up bonus
- Dining rewards
- Entertainment rewards
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR for purchases
- Balance transfer fee
-
- Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases
- Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases
- Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply
- No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn
- 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.24% - 29.24% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies
- No foreign transaction fee
- No annual fee
Why Capital One Savor beats Amex for big budgets
Two other top grocery card picks, the Amex Gold Card and Amex Blue Cash Preferred cards, both offer strong earnings rates:
- Amex Gold Card: 4X Membership Rewards® Points at restaurants worldwide (up to $50,000 per year); and U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X) Terms apply.
- Amex Blue Cash Preferred: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%) Terms apply.
The problem, however, comes when you factor in annual fees -- $325 for the Amex Gold Card (see rates and fees) and the Amex Blue Cash Preferred has a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
These cards do offer additional perks that can make them worth your while: The Amex Gold Card has annual credits with Uber, Dunkin' and Resy, plus an annual dining credit, while the Amex Blue Cash Preferred has additional bonus categories like streaming and gas stations. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.
But when it comes to grocery spending alone, the Capital One Savor wins out.
If you spend $1,000 per month on groceries, here's what you may earn back:
- Capital One Savor: $360 back per year (3% cash back, $0 annual fee) See rates and fees.
- Amex Gold Card: ~$155 back per year (4X points, minus $325 annual fee) (see rates and fees)
- Amex Blue Cash Preferred: $420 back in your first year (no annual fee), but $325 back in subsequent years after you subtract the ongoing annual fee.
In short, the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) gives you the most actual cash back in your pocket -- without any of the fees or spending limits. Just note that the Capital One Savor's grocery category excludes superstores.
Ready to start saving? Apply for the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card today to reap the rewards on your next grocery trip (see rates and fees).
When the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is better
The Amex Blue Cash Preferred does edge out the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) if you spend $855 or less per month on groceries. Here's how:
Past the $6,000 yearly threshold ($500/month), you can see the Capital One Savor start to catch up, as it'll keep earning at a 3% rate while the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's rate drops down to 1%.
It doesn't surpass the Amex Blue Cash Preferred until the $855/month mark, however, meaning if you spend less than that, you're likely better off with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
Save on your next big grocery trip today
If your grocery bill tops $1,000 per month, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is hard to beat.
With 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), a $0 annual fee, and no spending cap on rewards, it delivers consistent, effortless savings for families.
Apply for the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card today (see rates and fees) and start earning more back on grocery runs now.
