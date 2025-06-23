If your family spends $1,000 or more a month on groceries, the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is probably the best credit card for your grocery shopping. That's because the card offers unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), and it has a $0 annual fee. Compared to other popular grocery cards like the Amex Gold Card or the Amex Blue Cash Preferred, the Capital One Savor (see rates and fees) delivers better long-term value for high grocery spenders -- and it's much easier to manage.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies) Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% (Variable)

Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply. 1%-8% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer $200 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Sign-up bonus Dining rewards Entertainment rewards No annual fee Great intro APR for purchases Balance transfer fee

Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options. Terms apply No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months; 19.24% - 29.24% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies No foreign transaction fee No annual fee



Past the $6,000 yearly threshold ($500/month), you can see the Capital One Savor start to catch up, as it'll keep earning at a 3% rate while the Amex Blue Cash Preferred's rate drops down to 1%. It doesn't surpass the Amex Blue Cash Preferred until the $855/month mark, however, meaning if you spend less than that, you're likely better off with the Amex Blue Cash Preferred.

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months APR 20.24%-29.24% Variable

6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. 1%-6% Cash Back Annual Fee $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

Big welcome offer U.S. supermarkets rewards U.S. gas stations rewards Streaming subscription rewards Annual fee Foreign transaction fee

Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%. 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases.


