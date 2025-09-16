Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited Might Be the Only Card You Really Need

If I had to pick one credit card that works for almost anyone, it would be the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). It doesn't matter if you're just getting started with rewards or simply want a reliable everyday card. This one checks all the boxes: no annual fee, solid cash back on everything you buy, and a sign-up bonus that's easy to earn.

You have no rotating categories to track and aren't limited to earning your highest rewards on just dining and travel. Chase Freedom Unlimited® keeps it straightforward: You'll earn a strong base rate everywhere and even higher rates on the things most of us spend on regularly.

How you earn rewards

Here's what you get with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® in 2025:

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel

on travel purchased through Chase Travel 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery

on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That last piece is the kicker. Many no-annual-fee cards only give you 1% on general purchases. With Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you're getting a 50% boost on the majority of your spending without having to do anything extra. Throw in the $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months that Chase is offering right now, all with a $0 annual fee, and this card likely deserves a spot in your wallet.