Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited Might Be the Only Card You Really Need

Published on Sept. 16, 2025

If I had to pick one credit card that works for almost anyone, it would be the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). It doesn't matter if you're just getting started with rewards or simply want a reliable everyday card. This one checks all the boxes: no annual fee, solid cash back on everything you buy, and a sign-up bonus that's easy to earn.

You have no rotating categories to track and aren't limited to earning your highest rewards on just dining and travel. Chase Freedom Unlimited® keeps it straightforward: You'll earn a strong base rate everywhere and even higher rates on the things most of us spend on regularly.

How you earn rewards

Here's what you get with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® in 2025:

  • 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
  • 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
  • 1.5% cash back on all other purchases

That last piece is the kicker. Many no-annual-fee cards only give you 1% on general purchases. With Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you're getting a 50% boost on the majority of your spending without having to do anything extra. Throw in the $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months that Chase is offering right now, all with a $0 annual fee, and this card likely deserves a spot in your wallet.

Why it pairs well with other Chase cards

The real magic comes if you already have a Chase Sapphire card. That's because you can combine your cash back from Chase Freedom Unlimited® and turn it into valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

Example: Say you earn $500 worth of rewards with Chase Freedom Unlimited®. If you pair it with Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), you could redeem those rewards through the Chase travel portal for 1.5x-1.75x more ($750-$875) when redeemed for eligible Points Boost bookings.

Everyday value adds up

Even without a Sapphire card, the math is impressive. Let's say you spend about $2,000 a month on your card on non-bonus categories. That works out to at least $360 a year in cash back, again, with no annual fee.

The takeaway

Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been around for years, and it's not going anywhere. With boosted cash back categories, an easy-to-earn sign-up bonus, and no annual fee, it's one of the most versatile credit cards you can carry in 2025. Learn more in our full review and apply for the card today.

If you've been waiting to dip your toes into rewards cards -- or you're just tired of juggling complicated earning structures -- this is one of the easiest ways to start racking up serious cash back.

