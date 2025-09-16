Why the Chase Freedom Unlimited Might Be the Only Card You Really Need
If I had to pick one credit card that works for almost anyone, it would be the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). It doesn't matter if you're just getting started with rewards or simply want a reliable everyday card. This one checks all the boxes: no annual fee, solid cash back on everything you buy, and a sign-up bonus that's easy to earn.
You have no rotating categories to track and aren't limited to earning your highest rewards on just dining and travel. Chase Freedom Unlimited® keeps it straightforward: You'll earn a strong base rate everywhere and even higher rates on the things most of us spend on regularly.
How you earn rewards
Here's what you get with the Chase Freedom Unlimited® in 2025:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
That last piece is the kicker. Many no-annual-fee cards only give you 1% on general purchases. With Chase Freedom Unlimited®, you're getting a 50% boost on the majority of your spending without having to do anything extra. Throw in the $200 welcome bonus after you spend $500 in the first 3 months that Chase is offering right now, all with a $0 annual fee, and this card likely deserves a spot in your wallet.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
-
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.
-
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
Why it pairs well with other Chase cards
The real magic comes if you already have a Chase Sapphire card. That's because you can combine your cash back from Chase Freedom Unlimited® and turn it into valuable Chase Ultimate Rewards points.
Example: Say you earn $500 worth of rewards with Chase Freedom Unlimited®. If you pair it with Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees), you could redeem those rewards through the Chase travel portal for 1.5x-1.75x more ($750-$875) when redeemed for eligible Points Boost bookings.
Everyday value adds up
Even without a Sapphire card, the math is impressive. Let's say you spend about $2,000 a month on your card on non-bonus categories. That works out to at least $360 a year in cash back, again, with no annual fee.
The takeaway
Chase Freedom Unlimited® has been around for years, and it's not going anywhere. With boosted cash back categories, an easy-to-earn sign-up bonus, and no annual fee, it's one of the most versatile credit cards you can carry in 2025. Learn more in our full review and apply for the card today.
If you've been waiting to dip your toes into rewards cards -- or you're just tired of juggling complicated earning structures -- this is one of the easiest ways to start racking up serious cash back.
