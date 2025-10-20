Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card

The world of travel credit cards is more crowded and competitive than ever -- but my go-to card recommendation hasn't changed. After all these years, it's still the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

With a strong combination of travel perks and earning rates, plus a valuable welcome offer, I still think the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the best bang-for-your-buck card out there. In fact, if you combine the card's welcome offer with its $50 annual hotel credit, you can cover its $95 annual fee eight times over in your first year.

Here's how easy it is to get value out of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Welcome bonus + hotel credit = $800

Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.

Factor in the card's $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're looking at a whopping $800 in first-year value, all from the welcome bonus and one versatile travel credit.

That means you've already justified the card's annual fee for the next eight years. Not bad.

Want to start working toward your bonus? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.