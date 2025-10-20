Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card
The world of travel credit cards is more crowded and competitive than ever -- but my go-to card recommendation hasn't changed. After all these years, it's still the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
With a strong combination of travel perks and earning rates, plus a valuable welcome offer, I still think the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is the best bang-for-your-buck card out there. In fact, if you combine the card's welcome offer with its $50 annual hotel credit, you can cover its $95 annual fee eight times over in your first year.
Here's how easy it is to get value out of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Welcome bonus + hotel credit = $800
Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Factor in the card's $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel, and you're looking at a whopping $800 in first-year value, all from the welcome bonus and one versatile travel credit.
That means you've already justified the card's annual fee for the next eight years. Not bad.
Want to start working toward your bonus? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.74% - 27.99% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
Valuable earning rates on all types of purchases
With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll also get the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
Even if you only fly once or twice a year, this card can unlock serious value. I love the idea of a travel card that also racks up points on things like dining, groceries, and streaming. It's just one more reason the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is one of the most versatile travel cards out there.
Valuable travel and purchase protections
Finally, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card comes with great travel and purchase protections to help you out when you need it most. They include:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
Add it all up, and it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card can justify a place in anyone's wallet. With a welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value and $50 hotel credit, plus valuable earning rates and protections, you've got more than enough perks to justify a $95 annual fee.
For budget travelers, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is still the king -- and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Want to check out some alternatives? See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare options.
