Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card

There's no shortage of travel credit cards out there. Some might even say there are too many.

But I've been writing about them for years, and my go-to card recommendation hasn't changed: It's still the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

If you travel even once or twice a year, it's easy to get value out of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. It comes with a killer combo of travel perks and earning rates, plus a valuable welcome offer, for just a $95 annual fee.

For my money, it's the best bang-for-your-buck card out there. Here's how easy it is to save with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.

Land a valuable welcome bonus, plus a $50 hotel credit

Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners.

Plus, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. That means you're already looking at a whopping $800 in first-year value, more than eight times the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee, just from a welcome bonus and one $50 credit.

We're off to a pretty good start.

Ready to start earning now? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.