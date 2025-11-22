Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card
There's no shortage of travel credit cards out there. Some might even say there are too many.
But I've been writing about them for years, and my go-to card recommendation hasn't changed: It's still the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
If you travel even once or twice a year, it's easy to get value out of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. It comes with a killer combo of travel perks and earning rates, plus a valuable welcome offer, for just a $95 annual fee.
For my money, it's the best bang-for-your-buck card out there. Here's how easy it is to save with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card.
Land a valuable welcome bonus, plus a $50 hotel credit
Right now, new Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card holders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners.
Plus, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with a $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. That means you're already looking at a whopping $800 in first-year value, more than eight times the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee, just from a welcome bonus and one $50 credit.
We're off to a pretty good start.
Ready to start earning now? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
Unlock strong earning rates and protections
The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is more than a nice bonus and hotel credit. You'll also get the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries dining, streaming, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
5X points on Chase travel and 2X points on all other travel are super strong rates for a $95 card. See what I mean about getting tons of value, even if you rarely fly?
Plus, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card also comes with great travel and purchase protections that can save you in a pinch. You'll get:
- Trip cancellation/interruption insurance: Reimburses up to $10,000 per traveler and $20,000 per trip for prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses.
- Baggage delay insurance: Up to $100 per day for essentials for delays over six hours.
- Travel and emergency assistance: Access to legal and medical referrals while traveling.
- Purchase protection: Covers new purchases against damage or theft for 120 days, up to $500 per item.
- Auto rental coverage: Primary coverage for theft and collision up to $60,000 on most rental vehicles.
- Trip delay reimbursement: Up to $500 per traveler for delays over 12 hours.
- Extended warranty protection: Extends U.S. manufacturer warranties by an additional year, up to four years total.
Add it all up, and it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card slots into almost anyone's card strategy. To summarize, you've got: a welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, a $50 hotel credit, valuable earning rates, and solid protections -- all for just $95 a year.
For almost all travelers, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is still my #1 draft pick -- and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Want to check out some alternatives before you commit? See our full list of the best travel cards available now to compare options.
