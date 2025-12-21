Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card
I have a motto when it comes to travel credit cards: Death, taxes, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).
Sure, other cards come and go, with their flashy perks and limited-time welcome bonuses. But the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been one of the most valuable and reliable credit cards for years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.
Here's why it's still my favorite travel card out there, and the one I recommend most to friends and family.
Great earning rates, plus a $50 hotel credit
With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll unlock the following earning rates:
- 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
- 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
- 2X points on all other travel purchases
- 1X points on all other purchases
5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 3X points on dining are some of the better rates you'll find, especially for a card with a $95 annual fee. If you eat out regularly and fly even once or twice a year, you should be able to squeeze out tons of value here.
Plus, the card comes with a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Use that one perk, and voila -- you've already cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee down to $45.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
5x on Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, 2x on all other travel
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
75,000 bonus points
-
This card easily justifies the (very reasonable) annual fee with benefits that deliver real value. Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months, which we estimate is worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value. Plus, enjoy bonus travel and dining rewards, a $50 annual hotel credit, and 10% anniversary points boost. With added travel protections like rental car insurance and trip reimbursement, we think this card is a game-changer for any traveler.Read Full Review
-
- Big sign-up bonus
- Travel rewards
- Dining rewards
- Flexible travel points
- Consumer and travel protections
- Annual fee
- Limited-time perks
-
- Earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
- Enjoy beneﬁts such as 5x on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3x on dining, select streaming services and online groceries, 2x on all other travel purchases, 1x on all other purchases
- Earn up to $50 in statement credits each account anniversary year for hotel stays through Chase Travel℠
- 10% anniversary points boost - each account anniversary you'll earn bonus points equal to 10% of your total purchases made the previous year.
- Count on Trip Cancellation/Interruption Insurance, Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver, Lost Luggage Insurance and more.
- Complimentary DashPass which unlocks $0 delivery fees & lower service fees for a min. of one year when you activate by 12/31/27. Plus, a $10 promo each month on non-restaurant orders.
- Member FDIC
A valuable welcome bonus to sweeten the deal
As with any great card, you'll want to consider the welcome bonus -- and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a great one. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.
That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.
Combine that with the $50 hotel credit, and you've got at least $800 in tangible first-year value, plus whatever other rewards you can rack up with the card's earning rates. That's enough to recoup the $95 annual fee a full eight times over -- giving you almost a decade of annual-fee-free travel rewards.
Add it all up, and it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is an absolute win for all sorts of travelers.
What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.
Our Research Expert