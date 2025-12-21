Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card

I have a motto when it comes to travel credit cards: Death, taxes, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

Sure, other cards come and go, with their flashy perks and limited-time welcome bonuses. But the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been one of the most valuable and reliable credit cards for years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Here's why it's still my favorite travel card out there, and the one I recommend most to friends and family.

Great earning rates, plus a $50 hotel credit

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll unlock the following earning rates:

  • 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)
  • 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries
  • 2X points on all other travel purchases
  • 1X points on all other purchases

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 3X points on dining are some of the better rates you'll find, especially for a card with a $95 annual fee. If you eat out regularly and fly even once or twice a year, you should be able to squeeze out tons of value here.

Plus, the card comes with a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Use that one perk, and voila -- you've already cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee down to $45.

A valuable welcome bonus to sweeten the deal

As with any great card, you'll want to consider the welcome bonus -- and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has a great one. Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after spending $5,000 in the first 3 months.

That's a bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value, and potentially even more if you transfer to one of Chase's airline or hotel partners.

Combine that with the $50 hotel credit, and you've got at least $800 in tangible first-year value, plus whatever other rewards you can rack up with the card's earning rates. That's enough to recoup the $95 annual fee a full eight times over -- giving you almost a decade of annual-fee-free travel rewards.

Add it all up, and it's easy to see how the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card is an absolute win for all sorts of travelers.

What are you waiting for? Read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card to apply today.

