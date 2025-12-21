Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card

I have a motto when it comes to travel credit cards: Death, taxes, and the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

Sure, other cards come and go, with their flashy perks and limited-time welcome bonuses. But the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card has been one of the most valuable and reliable credit cards for years now, and I don't see that changing anytime soon.

Here's why it's still my favorite travel card out there, and the one I recommend most to friends and family.

Great earning rates, plus a $50 hotel credit

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, you'll unlock the following earning rates:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit)

on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ (excluding hotels covered by the $50 hotel credit) 3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries 2X points on all other travel purchases

on all other travel purchases 1X points on all other purchases

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠ and 3X points on dining are some of the better rates you'll find, especially for a card with a $95 annual fee. If you eat out regularly and fly even once or twice a year, you should be able to squeeze out tons of value here.

Plus, the card comes with a versatile $50 annual credit for hotels booked through Chase Travel. Use that one perk, and voila -- you've already cut the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card's annual fee down to $45.