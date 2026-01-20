Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Is Still My No. 1 Travel Card

I've tried a lot of credit cards over the years. Some had VIP perks, some were forgettable, and a few barely lasted a year in my wallet. But the one card that's earned my long-term loyalty -- and the one I recommend to friends and family most -- is the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees).

It's not a premium card with a giant annual fee. It's only $95 per year, and it easily earns its keep between the rewards, protections, and valuable welcome bonus.

Here's why this card is still worth having going into 2026.

1. Hefty welcome bonus: worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value

Right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

That's equivalent to at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value -- and even more if you score Points Boost deals, or transfer points to other rewards partners like Hyatt or United.

The bonus alone is enough to cover a few round-trip flights, hotel stays, or maybe even a full vacation.

How to hit the $5,000 spend:

Use the card for all everyday expenses like groceries, gas, eating out, and bills.

Move your recurring subscriptions or insurance payments to the new card.

Prepay for any upcoming travel or big-ticket purchases.

If you've got travel plans (or just dreams) in 2026, now's the time to jump on this welcome offer and earn the points so you can use them to book.