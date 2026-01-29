Why the Chase Sapphire Preferred Is Still My Top Travel Card in 2026

After reviewing and comparing travel cards year after year, this is the one I keep coming back to as the cleanest, most reliable recommendation for most travelers in 2026.

If you want one travel card that rewards normal spending and doesn't demand constant optimization, this is still the bar.

Strong rewards without lifestyle pressure

The Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees) stays disciplined. It focuses on earning strong rewards where people already spend their money, offers flexible redemptions, and keeps the annual fee low enough that the math works almost automatically.

You earn:

5X points on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3X points on dining, select streaming services, and online groceries

2X points on all other travel purchases

1X points on all other purchases

Dining does most of the heavy lifting. You don't need to be flying every month to rack up meaningful points. A few trips a year plus normal food spending is enough to make this card work.

Not to mention you earn 75,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's a welcome bonus worth at least $750 in Chase Travel℠ value.