Why the Discover it® Miles Might Be the Best Travel Card With No Annual Fee in 2025
There are plenty of travel credit cards that promise sky-high rewards, but most of them come with eye-watering annual fees. The Discover it® Miles is different. It's simple, flexible, and doesn't charge you a cent in annual fees.
For anyone who wants to dip into travel rewards without the stress of complicated programs or hidden costs, this card deserves a serious look in 2025.
Unlimited miles without the fine print
The Discover it® Miles earns unlimited 1.5X Miles on every purchase. No rotating categories. No quarterly activations. Just straight-up rewards on every dollar you spend.
And here's where it gets interesting: Discover will match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That means if you rack up 30,000 miles in year one, Discover doubles it to 60,000 miles at the end of the first year. That's a perk most premium cards would charge you hundreds of dollars a year for.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR
Rewards Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase
1.5X Miles
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer UNLIMITED BONUS: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers—only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match. You could turn 35,000 Miles into 70,000 Miles.
Discover will match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
A straightforward, no annual fee travel rewards card built for occasional travelers. The unlimited Miles and welcome offer are standout perks.
- Earn miles on purchases
- Great welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- Great intro APR
- Limited ways to use miles
- Lacks premium travel perks
- No bonus categories
- UNLIMITED BONUS: Unlimited Mile-for-Mile match for all new cardmembers—only from Discover. Discover gives you an unlimited match of all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There’s no signing up, no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Just a Miles-for-Miles match. You could turn 35,000 Miles into 70,000 Miles.
- Automatically earn unlimited 1.5x Miles on every dollar of every purchase
- No annual fee.
- Turn Miles into cash. Or redeem as a statement credit for your travel purchases like airfare, hotels, rideshares, gas stations, restaurants, and more.
- 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 18.24% - 27.24% Standard Variable Purchase APR will apply.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Redemption stays easy
Your miles are worth a penny each, and you can redeem them as a statement credit toward travel purchases. That includes flights, hotels, car rentals, rideshares, even things like baggage fees. No blackout dates, no partner airline hoops. You can also redeem for cash if you'd rather keep things ultra-flexible.
Other built-in perks
The Discover it® Miles doesn't stop at rewards. You'll also get:
- No foreign transaction fees, making it a reliable pick for international travel.
- $0 annual fee.
- FICO® Score access for free, so you can track your financial progress.
- A 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies).
How it compares
If you're hunting for luxury perks like airport lounge access or annual travel credits, this isn't the card. But if you want to earn solid rewards with zero stress (and a $0 annual fee), the Discover it® Miles can be one of the most rewarding travel cards with no annual fee available right now.
Think about it this way: A premium travel card might cost you $400 to $700 each year in fees. To simply break even, you'd have to redeem a mountain of points. With the Discover it® Miles, every reward you earn is pure upside.
Who this card is best for
The Discover it® Miles is a sweet spot for:
- Beginners who want to start earning travel rewards without worrying about annual fees.
- Occasional travelers who don't fly enough to justify premium perks.
- Anyone who values simple, flexible rewards that can be cashed out for travel or cash.
With a $0 annual fee it's hard to come up with reasons why this card doesn't deserve a spot in your wallet.
The takeaway
In a year when more travel cards are piling on complicated credits and sky-high fees, the Discover it® Miles feels refreshing. You swipe, you earn, and Discover even doubles your rewards in year one. That's tough to beat for a $0-annual-fee travel card in 2025.
If you're ready to start earning miles without paying extra for the privilege, the Discover it® Miles is worth adding to your wallet.
