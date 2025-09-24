Why the Discover it® Miles Might Be the Best Travel Card With No Annual Fee in 2025

There are plenty of travel credit cards that promise sky-high rewards, but most of them come with eye-watering annual fees. The Discover it® Miles is different. It's simple, flexible, and doesn't charge you a cent in annual fees.

For anyone who wants to dip into travel rewards without the stress of complicated programs or hidden costs, this card deserves a serious look in 2025.

Unlimited miles without the fine print

The Discover it® Miles earns unlimited 1.5X Miles on every purchase. No rotating categories. No quarterly activations. Just straight-up rewards on every dollar you spend.

And here's where it gets interesting: Discover will match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That means if you rack up 30,000 miles in year one, Discover doubles it to 60,000 miles at the end of the first year. That's a perk most premium cards would charge you hundreds of dollars a year for.

Redemption stays easy

Your miles are worth a penny each, and you can redeem them as a statement credit toward travel purchases. That includes flights, hotels, car rentals, rideshares, even things like baggage fees. No blackout dates, no partner airline hoops. You can also redeem for cash if you'd rather keep things ultra-flexible.

Other built-in perks

The Discover it® Miles doesn't stop at rewards. You'll also get:

  • No foreign transaction fees, making it a reliable pick for international travel.
  • $0 annual fee.
  • FICO® Score access for free, so you can track your financial progress.
  • A 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.24% - 27.24% Variable APR applies).

How it compares

If you're hunting for luxury perks like airport lounge access or annual travel credits, this isn't the card. But if you want to earn solid rewards with zero stress (and a $0 annual fee), the Discover it® Miles can be one of the most rewarding travel cards with no annual fee available right now.

Think about it this way: A premium travel card might cost you $400 to $700 each year in fees. To simply break even, you'd have to redeem a mountain of points. With the Discover it® Miles, every reward you earn is pure upside.

Who this card is best for

The Discover it® Miles is a sweet spot for:

  • Beginners who want to start earning travel rewards without worrying about annual fees.
  • Occasional travelers who don't fly enough to justify premium perks.
  • Anyone who values simple, flexible rewards that can be cashed out for travel or cash.

With a $0 annual fee it's hard to come up with reasons why this card doesn't deserve a spot in your wallet.

The takeaway

In a year when more travel cards are piling on complicated credits and sky-high fees, the Discover it® Miles feels refreshing. You swipe, you earn, and Discover even doubles your rewards in year one. That's tough to beat for a $0-annual-fee travel card in 2025.

If you're ready to start earning miles without paying extra for the privilege, the Discover it® Miles is worth adding to your wallet.

