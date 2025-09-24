Why the Discover it® Miles Might Be the Best Travel Card With No Annual Fee in 2025

There are plenty of travel credit cards that promise sky-high rewards, but most of them come with eye-watering annual fees. The Discover it® Miles is different. It's simple, flexible, and doesn't charge you a cent in annual fees.

For anyone who wants to dip into travel rewards without the stress of complicated programs or hidden costs, this card deserves a serious look in 2025.

Unlimited miles without the fine print

The Discover it® Miles earns unlimited 1.5X Miles on every purchase. No rotating categories. No quarterly activations. Just straight-up rewards on every dollar you spend.

And here's where it gets interesting: Discover will match all the Miles you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That means if you rack up 30,000 miles in year one, Discover doubles it to 60,000 miles at the end of the first year. That's a perk most premium cards would charge you hundreds of dollars a year for.