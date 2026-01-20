Why the Prime Visa Is a Must-Have for Frequent Amazon Shoppers

Over the holidays, my uncle mentioned he shops on Amazon a few times a week.

So I asked him if he'd ever heard of the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). He hadn't. Then as soon as I told him it earns 5% back on every Amazon purchase -- with no annual fee -- his exact words were, "Wait, why don't I already have this?"

And he's not alone. A surprising number of frequent Amazon shoppers are still missing out on easy cash back. If you're already paying for Prime, here's why this card is a must-have.

You earn 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods

The main perk of the Prime Visa is earning rewards on all your Amazon orders. But it actually goes way deeper than that.

Here are the main perks:

5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership

2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)

1% cash rewards on all other purchases

Instant welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

$0 annual fee

There's no cap on the rewards. So if you're dropping $25K on one of those tiny pre-fab modular homes on Amazon you'll earn cash back on that purchase.

And the rewards are easy to redeem. You can cash them out as a statement credit, or apply them towards a purchase directly at checkout on Amazon.