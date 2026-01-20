Why the Prime Visa Is a Must-Have for Frequent Amazon Shoppers

Published on Jan. 20, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Over the holidays, my uncle mentioned he shops on Amazon a few times a week.

So I asked him if he'd ever heard of the Prime Visa (see rates and fees). He hadn't. Then as soon as I told him it earns 5% back on every Amazon purchase -- with no annual fee -- his exact words were, "Wait, why don't I already have this?"

And he's not alone. A surprising number of frequent Amazon shoppers are still missing out on easy cash back. If you're already paying for Prime, here's why this card is a must-have.

You earn 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods

The main perk of the Prime Visa is earning rewards on all your Amazon orders. But it actually goes way deeper than that.

Here are the main perks:

  • 5% cash rewards on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
  • 2% cash rewards at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
  • 1% cash rewards on all other purchases
  • Instant welcome offer: Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
  • $0 annual fee

There's no cap on the rewards. So if you're dropping $25K on one of those tiny pre-fab modular homes on Amazon you'll earn cash back on that purchase.

And the rewards are easy to redeem. You can cash them out as a statement credit, or apply them towards a purchase directly at checkout on Amazon.

Prime Visa

Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Prime Visa
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.30/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Prime Visa

On Chase's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

18.74% – 27.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership, unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare), and unlimited 1% on all other purchases

1% - 5% back

Annual Fee

$0

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card

  • If you have an Amazon Prime account, do we have the card for you! This one is part of Chase's lineup, and earns a whopping 5% cash back on Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases. Best of all, that cash back is available to you as soon as the next day -- so if you make frequent Amazon purchases and have a Prime membership, you'll easily save.

    Read Full Review
    • Big Amazon.com and Whole Foods rewards
    • Instant Amazon gift card
    • No annual fee
    • Consumer and travel protections
    • No 0% intro APR offer
    • Requires Prime membership
    • Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members
    • Earn unlimited 5% back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market and on Chase Travel purchases with an eligible Prime membership
    • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10% back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
    • Earn unlimited 2% back at gas stations, restaurants, and on local transit and commuting (including rideshare)
    • Earn unlimited 1% back on all other purchases
    • No annual credit card fee
    • No more waiting. Redeem daily rewards at Amazon.com as soon as the next day
    • Member FDIC

There's no annual fee (if you already have Prime)

You do need an eligible Amazon Prime membership to qualify for the Prime Visa, but the card itself has no additional annual fee.

So if you're already paying for Prime, this card is a natural add-on.

You also get access to Visa Signature® benefits, which include perks like travel accident insurance, extended warranty protection, and 24/7 concierge service. Just some nice extras that most people overlook.

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card, too

The Prime Visa also comes with an instant welcome bonus!

Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval exclusively for Prime members. There's no waiting period or spending required. It posts to your account instantly after approval so you can spend it right away.

Pro tip: Even if you're a longtime Prime member, you can still get this welcome offer as long as you're a new cardholder.

Your rewards can be redeemed instantly

Unlike other cards that make you wait for monthly statements or transfer portals, the Prime Visa lets you use your rewards directly at Amazon checkout.

Every time you go to place an order, you'll see your available cash back balance and can choose how much to apply.

This is probably my favorite feature. I have my Prime Visa set as the default credit card for my Amazon account, so rewards just accrue each time I buy things. Then every once in a while, I look at the balance and see there's $20-$30 in rewards I can put right towards the next purchase.

Final thoughts: It just makes sense if you shop at Amazon a lot

My uncle got the card, by the way. And now every time a package shows up, he likes to text me how much money he just saved on the order.

If you're a Prime member and shop at Amazon or Whole Foods even semi-regularly, this card just makes sense. Between the instant gift card and 5% back without lifting a finger, that's easy money I'll take any day.

See the full details and apply for the Prime Visa here.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.