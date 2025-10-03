Why the Updated Amex Platinum Might Be the Best Card of October 2025

The American Express Platinum Card® just got its biggest update in years -- and spoiler alert: It somehow got even more valuable.

Yes, Amex's flagship premium card now has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- $200 higher than before. But it also has a long list of new benefits that more than make up for the price hike, plus all the existing perks cardholders know and love.

Here's why we think the Platinum Card® might be the best card out there right now.

Almost $1,500 in new and expanded perks

First, the refreshed Platinum Card® added a handful of new perks and expanded some existing ones. You'll get:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.

-- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- A new addition. Users can get up to $100 back each quarter on dining at Resy restaurants in the U.S. (enrollment required).

-- A new addition. Users can get up to $100 back each quarter on dining at Resy restaurants in the U.S. (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Another new perk. Users can get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required).

-- Another new perk. Users can get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required). $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card®, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Platinum Card®, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit -- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership.

-- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required).

-- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required). $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- The Platinum Card® can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. Terms apply. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits.

-- The Platinum Card® can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. Terms apply. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits. Terms apply; enrollment may be required

Add it all together, and you've got $1,490 in new or expanded perks, enough to cover the $200 annual fee increase seven times over.

