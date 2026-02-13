Why the Venture X Is the Only Travel Card You Need in 2026
There's a reason the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) keeps showing up on "best of" lists. It's not just a great travel rewards card, it's a full-on travel upgrade packed into a single piece of plastic (well, metal).
My wife and I use this card every day. And that's saying something, because I write about credit cards for a living and am extremely picky.
Here's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card might be the only travel card you'll need this year.
You earn 2X miles on purchases
Some cards require a spreadsheet to figure out what you're earning and where. The Capital One Venture X Card doesn't play that game.
You earn easy miles with every swipe:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
There are no rotating categories or need to "activate" anything. You can just go about your daily business and rack up miles for everything you buy with the card.
You get a $300 annual travel credit + 10K anniversary miles bonus
This is one of the biggest reasons I think this card is underrated.
Every year, you get $300 in statement credits when you book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Capital One Travel. If you travel even just once a year, you can easily use this credit.
Plus, each account anniversary comes with 10,000 bonus miles applied to your account. That's worth another $100 in travel value.
These two benefits alone cover the entire $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- meaning you can unlock premium travel perks without spending extra.
Airport lounge access makes travel feel first class
Most people I know try to time their arrival to the airport right before their flight leaves so there's no waiting around. Welp, with lounge access, you might find yourself purposefully getting to the airport early to relax and enjoy the amenities!
With the Capital One Venture X Card, you get access to:
- Capital One Lounges (gorgeous, modern, and stocked with legit services)
- Priority Pass™ lounges (over 1,300+ worldwide)
Airport lounges are a calm, clean place to rest up, maybe eat a real meal, and actually enjoy the travel experience. It's my favorite perk most luxury travel cards offer.
Travel insurance goes deeper than most people realize
The Capital One Venture X Card has your back when things go sideways on a trip. Here's a quick overview of protections included:
- Trip cancellation insurance
- Auto rental collision damage waiver
- Lost luggage reimbursement
- Trip delay reimbursement
- Cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card)
You might never file a claim. Hopefully you won't. But knowing you've got real coverage behind the scenes makes every trip a little more relaxed.
And a big welcome offer to get started
Right now, new Capital One Venture X Card holders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
There's so much packed into this card that it really can be the only one you need to rack up rewards and redeem them for incredible travel experiences.
Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review here to learn more and apply.
