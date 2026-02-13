Why the Venture X Is the Only Travel Card You Need in 2026

Published on Feb. 13, 2026

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

There's a reason the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) keeps showing up on "best of" lists. It's not just a great travel rewards card, it's a full-on travel upgrade packed into a single piece of plastic (well, metal).

My wife and I use this card every day. And that's saying something, because I write about credit cards for a living and am extremely picky.

Here's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card might be the only travel card you'll need this year.

You earn 2X miles on purchases

Some cards require a spreadsheet to figure out what you're earning and where. The Capital One Venture X Card doesn't play that game.

You earn easy miles with every swipe:

  • 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
  • 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
  • 2X miles on all other purchases

There are no rotating categories or need to "activate" anything. You can just go about your daily business and rack up miles for everything you buy with the card.

You get a $300 annual travel credit + 10K anniversary miles bonus

This is one of the biggest reasons I think this card is underrated.

Every year, you get $300 in statement credits when you book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Capital One Travel. If you travel even just once a year, you can easily use this credit.

Plus, each account anniversary comes with 10,000 bonus miles applied to your account. That's worth another $100 in travel value.

These two benefits alone cover the entire $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- meaning you can unlock premium travel perks without spending extra.

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Excellent (740-850)
Apply Now for Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

On Capital One's Secure Website.

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Excellent (740-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: N/A

Balance Transfers: N/A

Regular APR

19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.

2X-10X miles

Annual Fee

$395

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)

  • If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.

    Earn a 75,000-mile welcome bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.

    Read Full Review
    • Big travel rewards bonus
    • High rewards rate
    • Travel credits
    • Easy-to-use miles
    • Annual fee
    • Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
    • Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
    • Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
    • Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
    • Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
    • Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
    • Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge locations and Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
    • Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
    • Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
    • Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
    • Top rated mobile app

Airport lounge access makes travel feel first class

Most people I know try to time their arrival to the airport right before their flight leaves so there's no waiting around. Welp, with lounge access, you might find yourself purposefully getting to the airport early to relax and enjoy the amenities!

With the Capital One Venture X Card, you get access to:

  • Capital One Lounges (gorgeous, modern, and stocked with legit services)
  • Priority Pass™ lounges (over 1,300+ worldwide)

Airport lounges are a calm, clean place to rest up, maybe eat a real meal, and actually enjoy the travel experience. It's my favorite perk most luxury travel cards offer.

Travel insurance goes deeper than most people realize

The Capital One Venture X Card has your back when things go sideways on a trip. Here's a quick overview of protections included:

  • Trip cancellation insurance
  • Auto rental collision damage waiver
  • Lost luggage reimbursement
  • Trip delay reimbursement
  • Cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card)

You might never file a claim. Hopefully you won't. But knowing you've got real coverage behind the scenes makes every trip a little more relaxed.

And a big welcome offer to get started

Right now, new Capital One Venture X Card holders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.

There's so much packed into this card that it really can be the only one you need to rack up rewards and redeem them for incredible travel experiences.

Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review here to learn more and apply.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel O’Leary is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, covering credit cards, bank accounts, investing, mortgages, and other personal finance topics. Joel has been writing about personal finance since 2018, previously leading editorial content for the How To Money podcast and serving as a resident writer at Budgets Are Sexy. He bought his first rental property at age 18, funding the down payment with savings from his high school job at McDonald’s -- a testament to his lifelong passion for smart money decisions. His work aims to make personal finance accessible and actionable for everyday readers. When he’s not writing, Joel enjoys surfing and spending time with his family.