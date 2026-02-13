Why the Venture X Is the Only Travel Card You Need in 2026

There's a reason the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) keeps showing up on "best of" lists. It's not just a great travel rewards card, it's a full-on travel upgrade packed into a single piece of plastic (well, metal).

My wife and I use this card every day. And that's saying something, because I write about credit cards for a living and am extremely picky.

Here's why the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card might be the only travel card you'll need this year.

You earn 2X miles on purchases

Some cards require a spreadsheet to figure out what you're earning and where. The Capital One Venture X Card doesn't play that game.

You earn easy miles with every swipe:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel 2X miles on all other purchases

There are no rotating categories or need to "activate" anything. You can just go about your daily business and rack up miles for everything you buy with the card.

You get a $300 annual travel credit + 10K anniversary miles bonus

This is one of the biggest reasons I think this card is underrated.

Every year, you get $300 in statement credits when you book flights, hotels, or rental cars through Capital One Travel. If you travel even just once a year, you can easily use this credit.

Plus, each account anniversary comes with 10,000 bonus miles applied to your account. That's worth another $100 in travel value.

These two benefits alone cover the entire $395 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- meaning you can unlock premium travel perks without spending extra.